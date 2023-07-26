Convenience Retailers Rank Among Best Employers for Women

NATIONAL REPORT — The convenience channel has been making strides with its diversity and inclusion efforts, and it has not gone unnoticed.

In its latest rankings, Forbes magazine recognized four convenience store chains and several consumer packaged goods companies on the 2023 America's Best Employers for Women list. Taking spots this year are La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip/Kwik Star (No. 165), Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz Inc. (No. 288), Media, Pa.-based Wawa Inc. (No. 363) and Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip Corp. (No. 392).

Kwik Trip/Kwik Star appeared on last year's rankings, moving up this year from No. 308 in 2022.

In addition to the c-store chains, a number of c-store industry suppliers and wholesalers also made the annual list, including:

No. 10: General Mills

No. 54: Procter & Gamble

No. 143: Molson Coors

No. 196: The Coca-Cola Co.

No. 220: Anheuser-Busch InBev

No. 273: Keurig Dr Pepper

No. 274: Nestle

NO. 278: The Hershey Co.

No. 355: Kellogg Co.

No. 387: PepsiCo.

In all, the list recognizes 400 companies.

In partnership with market research firm Statista, Forbes identified the Best Employers for Women through an independent survey from a vast sample of more than 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States. The sample included more than 40,000 women. The evaluation was based on criteria that included direct recommendations on general work topics like wage and workplace conditions, and on topics specifically relevant to women, such as parental leave and family support policies, discrimination, and pay equity. Forbes also considered the recommendations of women participants for companies they did not work for but saw as standing out positively or negatively in the industry.

Additionally, Forbes indexed publicly available information about the share of women in executive and management positions.