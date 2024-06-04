Five Finalists Named for 2024 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

The winner will be the organization that most effectively paves the road to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

The 2024 TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award recipient will be revealed at an awards ceremony held during the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas. The Top Women in Convenience awards gala will take place the evening of Tuesday, October 8 at Horseshoe Las Vegas.

This year’s awards gala will also honor the 11th class of Top Women in Convenience, which is the largest yet, comprising 107 established and emerging female leaders making an impact in the U.S. convenience store industry.

In 2023, Yesway received the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award. In addition to keeping a watchful eye on human resources metrics such as employment statistics, employee retention, tenure and pay differentials, Yesway insists that gender equality and inclusion be a major factor across a broad range of initiatives from its capital planning decisions and security measures to its continuing education procedures and employee benefits plans.

Supporters of the 2024 Top Women in Convenience program include: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors ITG Brands, PepsiCo Inc. and Reynolds Marketing Services Co.; gold sponsors BIC USA, The Boston Beer Co., The Coca-Cola Co., Core-Mark International, Juul Labs, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Mars Wrigley, McLane Co. Inc., Mondelēz International, Premier Manufacturing Inc. and Swedish Match; silver sponsors Anheuser-Busch InBev, BeatBox Beverages, Constellation Brands, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Lindt USA and Taylor Farms; and Corporate Empowerment Award sponsor The Hershey Co.