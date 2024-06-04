 Skip to main content

Five Finalists Named for 2024 Top Women in Convenience Corporate Empowerment Award

Convenience Store News will honor the convenience retail company that most effectively commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement.
Linda Lisanti
Linda Lisanti
Top Women in Convenience

CHICAGO — Five convenience retail companies have been selected as finalists for the third-annual Top Women in Convenience (TWIC) Corporate Empowerment Award, Convenience Store News announced today. 

The TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award honors a convenience retail company that commits to gender equality and promotes female leadership and advancement. Sponsored by The Hershey Co., this award is part of the annual Top Women in Convenience program, the industry's first and only awards program that recognizes the integral role women play in convenience retailing.

The 2024 TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award finalists are: 

  • 7-Eleven Inc., headquartered in Irving, Texas 
  • Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K, headquartered in Laval, Quebec 
  • GetGo/Giant Eagle Inc., headquartered in Pittsburgh  
  • OnCue, headquartered in Stillwater, Okla. 
  • The Wills Group/Dash In, headquartered in La Plata, Md.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The winner will be the organization that most effectively paves the road to empower women in leadership roles and is a champion for the inclusion of women in the goals and vision of the enterprise. Examples include advancements in board membership, promotions leading to senior management positions, and relevant professional development.

The 2024 TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award recipient will be revealed at an awards ceremony held during the 2024 NACS Show in Las Vegas. The Top Women in Convenience awards gala will take place the evening of Tuesday, October 8 at Horseshoe Las Vegas. 

This year’s awards gala will also honor the 11th class of Top Women in Convenience, which is the largest yet, comprising 107 established and emerging female leaders making an impact in the U.S. convenience store industry. 

[Watch: Highlights of the 2023 Top Women in Convenience Awards Gala]

In 2023, Yesway received the TWIC Corporate Empowerment Award. In addition to keeping a watchful eye on human resources metrics such as employment statistics, employee retention, tenure and pay differentials, Yesway insists that gender equality and inclusion be a major factor across a broad range of initiatives from its capital planning decisions and security measures to its continuing education procedures and employee benefits plans.

Supporters of the 2024 Top Women in Convenience program include: founding and presenting sponsor Altria Group Distribution Co.; platinum sponsors ITG Brands, PepsiCo Inc. and Reynolds Marketing Services Co.; gold sponsors BIC USA, The Boston Beer Co., The Coca-Cola Co., Core-Mark International, Juul Labs, Krispy Krunchy Chicken, Mars Wrigley, McLane Co. Inc., Mondelēz International, Premier Manufacturing Inc. and Swedish Match; silver sponsors Anheuser-Busch InBev, BeatBox Beverages, Constellation Brands, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Lindt USA and Taylor Farms; and Corporate Empowerment Award sponsor The Hershey Co. 

About the Author

Linda Lisanti

Linda Lisanti

Linda Lisanti is Editor-in-Chief of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2005. Linda is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable editors in the c-store industry. She leads CSNews’ editorial team and oversees content development across all of CSNews’ print and online properties. She has covered virtually every major product category and major retail company.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds