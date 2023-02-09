Convenience Store Chains Offer Valentine's Day Specials

NATIONAL REPORT — With Valentine's Day just around the corner, convenience store chains are offering special deals and promotions for customers and their loved ones.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop will be offering a limited-time "heart-filled" Valentine's Day donut. Starting Feb. 13, guests will be able to pick up the heart-shaped, raspberry-filled, iced and sprinkled donut while supplies last. The bakery item will accompany Maverik's standard collection of preservative-free, fresh pastries and baked goods served throughout the day across all its stores.

The donut was created in conjunction with Madbrook, Maverik's pastry partner. The c-store regularly features a wide variety of choices from Madbrook, including staples such as cake donuts and fritters, while also highlighting exclusive baked recipes such as cinnamon rolls, pink sugar cookies and peanut butter bars.

If a customer's Valentine of choice prefers something that can be used year-round, 7-Eleven Inc.'s new Valentine's Collection at its online shop has plenty of options.

The swag includes new T-shirts for both couples and singles, such as the LOVE Matching Couple's tees or the Pizza Loves Me shirt. The site also includes downloadable cards if a guest is looking for some last-minute gifts and can't make it to the store.

The full collection can be found at 7-elevenshop.com .

