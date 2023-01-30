Maverik Opens 400th C-store

SALT LAKE CITY — Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is ready to help guests gear up for their next adventure with the opening of its 400th convenience store.

Located at 2435 S 8000 W in Magna, Utah, the 5,000-square-foot c-store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will serve the needs of Magna residents and travelers with a full lineup of fresh made-to-order food offerings, certified truck scales, truck and RV lanes, an RV dump, a picnic area and assisted-checkout registers.

"Since Maverik's first stores opened in Utah in the late 1950s, Maverik has become a statewide standard in convenience, employer of choice and strong community partner, now operating 175 stores across Utah," said Magna Mayor Dan Peay at the store's grand opening event. "We're thrilled to commemorate its 400th store in our close Magna community."

Maverik's premium BonFire food will be available made to order, including burritos, tacos, quesadillas, sandwiches, salads and pizza. Additionally, the retailer's newest bean-to-cup coffee program highlights coffee blends from around the world, accompanied by a collection of pastries.