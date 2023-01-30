Maverik Opens 400th C-store

Customers will capture the feel of adventure inside the store with panoramic photos and maps of Utah's outdoor destinations on the walls, alongside adventure videos playing on TVs, gas pumps and soda fountains. Maverik focuses on a clean and clear shopping experience with well-stocked, uncluttered aisles that are well-lit and open, the company stated.
The c-store retailer will serve guests heading to nearby outdoor activities and attractions like the Great Salt Lake and Saltair entertainment venue, along with those traveling to and between Salt Lake and Tooele.
In addition to Peay, guests for the rope cutting ceremony during the grand opening included:
- Salt Lake County Councilman David Alvord
- Magna County Councilman Eric Barney
- Magna Families, Agencies & Community Together (FACT) members, including Kathy Webb, director; Britney Webb, treasurer; and Chancy Piep, community liaison
- Brian Burrows, president of the Magna Chamber of Commerce
The event included a speaking engagement, customer festivities and giveaways, and a $10,000 donation to FACT to help local families and individuals with everyday needs such as food, clothing, personal hygiene and other social services.
Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates across 12 western states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
Focused on education, local hunger and outdoor enrichment, Maverik is dedicated to giving back to areas where it operates. Last year, the retailer donated more than $470,000 to Feeding America, the nation's largest domestic hunger relief organization, to help support food banks. Additionally, Maverik donated more than 420,000 meals through recovering more than 500,000 pounds of surplus food through its food waste reduction program.