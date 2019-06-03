Convenience Store News' 2019 Convenience Foodservice Exchange to Feature Exclusive Shopper Research 

DALLAS — A new national consumer research study from Convenience Store News’ sister company EIQ Research Solutions will provide important consumer intelligence to help c-store retailers gain a competitive edge in the battle for share of stomach.

In a keynote address at CSNews’ 2019 Convenience Foodservice Exchange, Senior Research Director Beth Brickel will present the latest shopper insights and actionable opportunities for convenience executives and decision-makers to consider as they plan for the future of their foodservice operations.

The fourth-annual Convenience Foodservice Exchange — an exclusive, invitation-only conference for convenience store foodservice executives — will be held June 19-20 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel by the Galleria. With an emphasis on collaboration, networking and idea exchange, the event will bring retailers and supplier partners together to maximize opportunities, solve problems and prepare for future growth.

The keynote presentation will address such questions as:

When consumers are hungry, what retail channels do they immediately consider and desire to satisfy their hunger need-state and why?

How is convenience perceived as a prepared foods solution relative to other options, such as fast food, grocery/deli, home delivery, etc.?

What attitude, awareness and behavioral differences exist between heavy fast-food and grocery/deli consumers compared to heavy c-store consumers? What opportunities exist to convert or gain share from heavy fast-food and grocery/deli consumers?

What aspects of the prepared foods shopping and consumption experience truly impact consumer satisfaction (i.e., actual importance vs. stated importance)?

This year’s Convenience Foodservice Exchange program is designed to appeal to both middle-tier convenience foodservice retailers and best-in-class chains alike. The spotlight will be on “Today’s Foodservice Challenges; Tomorrow’s Opportunities.”

The agenda will include guest speakers from inside and outside the convenience store industry giving short “Ted-Talk”-like presentations on key topics, as well as interactive discussions and one-on-one retailer-supplier business development meetings. CSNews’ annual Foodservice Leadership Awards reception will also be a highlight.

In addition, the Convenience Foodservice Exchange will conduct its second-annual Top C-store Chef competition. Chefs from leading convenience store chains will compete for the title of Top C-store Chef by creating tasty, convenience store-appropriate menu items.

For more information on the event or to request an invitation, contact Editorial Director Don Longo at [email protected]. Travel assistance is available for qualified retailers.

Sponsorships are also available for this exclusive, exciting event. For more information on sponsorships, contact Brand Director Paula Lashinsky at [email protected] or (917) 446-4117.

Click here for a recap of last year’s event.