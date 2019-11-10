Convenience Store News 2019 Store Design Contest: Best Interior Design, Honorable Mention

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Shop Quik Convenience Stores' latest venture in Manhattan, Kan., weaves together color and textures to offer a pleasurable shopping experience for even the most discerning shopper, the store’s nominator expressed.

Dramatic pops of color, including shades of blue and green, are cast against popping subway tile, dark reclaimed wood, and sleek stone and metal to call attention to key areas of the store.

Overall, Shop Quik's new store layout provides a bright and uncluttered atmosphere.