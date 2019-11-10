Convenience Store News 2019 Store Design Contest: Best Original Design

POOLER, Ga. — The problem with Enmarket's convenience stores wasn't their style or offerings, but their age. The convenience store chain was successful, but had outgrown its brand and store design, and its legacy stores had grown tired, according to design firm Paragon Solutions, which partnered with the retailer to create a new concept store.

The goal was to develop a prototype that matched the name Enmarket, the rebranded name that the former Enmark launched in 2015. A unique color palette featuring a signature green shade served as the starting point. From there, contemporary materials including stone, brick, metal and wood were blended to present a warm, inviting architecture with clerestory windows, multiple entrances and a drive-thru that serves fresh food and beverages to on-the-go customers — a first for the Savannah, Ga.-based chain.