Convenience Store News 2019 Store Design Contest: Best Original Design, Honorable Mention

WENDALL FARMS, N.C. — The goal for the update of the Wendell Falls Cruizers convenience store was simple: to draw in the nearly 75 percent of customers who don't venture past the fuel pump, according to recent data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Cruizers, a division of Holmes Oil Co., tasked design firm api(+) with branding, architecture, interior design, graphics and signage to create a new brand identity and prototype store design.