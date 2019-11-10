Convenience Store News 2019 Store Design Contest: Best Sky's the Limit Remodel

PHILADELPHIA — Wawa Inc. has been a well-regarded convenience store operator in the Mid-Atlantic states for more than 50 years — and more recently in Florida. But when it wanted to catapult convenience retailing to the next level, it looked closer to home to showcase its vision.

Wawa's store at Sixth Street and Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, which began welcoming customers in December 2018, launched the brand into its next generation, defined by innovative design, technology and experience. At 11,300 square feet, it is the chain's largest location to date.

The store is located in the historic Public Ledger building next to Independence Hall in Philadelphia's Old City. In building out the site, the historic details were restored and contemporary touches were added to serve the modern customer.