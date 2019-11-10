Convenience Store News' 2019 Store Design Contest Honors Seven Retailers

NATIONAL REPORT — According to the well-known adage, "you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover." But all convenience store operators know that in this industry, in particular, the opposite of that is true. Attractive, eye-catching storefronts and forecourts are advantageous in a seemingly overcrowded marketplace that vies for the time, attention and dollars of shoppers.

Whether situated on a college campus, located off the side of the highway or smack-dab in the center of a small town, the winners of the 2019 Convenience Store News Store Design Contest prove that they have figured out the best way to give consumers what they want, when and how they want it, and in an attractive package. Elevating their store designs with dramatic colors, bold textures and materials, and vibrant graphics, these retailers embrace their heritage, geographic footprint and signature features to deliver an experiential shopping experience.

Now in its 14th year, the CSNews Store Design Contest honors new and rebuilt c-stores whose designs excel in areas such as interior layout, use and effectiveness of signage and logos, and exterior property and landscaping. Store construction or remodeling must have taken place between January 2018 and May 2019. Judging was based on innovation, creativity and the positive impact of the overall design and/or remodel on the business.

This year's honorees are:

Best Original Design

Winner: Enmarket, Pooler, Ga.

Honorable Mention: Cruizers, Wendell Falls, N.C.

Best Interior Design

Winner: Union Market, Miami Shores, Fla.

Honorable Mention: Shop Quik, Manhattan, Kan.

Sky's the Limit Remodel

Winner: Wawa, Philadelphia

Honorable Mention: Freshies, Orrington, Maine

Best Travel Center

Winner: Coffee Cup Travel Center, Burbank, S.D.