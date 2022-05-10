Convenience Store News' 2022 Retailer Executive of the Year Is..

CALGARY, Alberta — Doug Haugh, president of Parkland USA, has been selected as the 2022 Retailer Executive of the Year by Convenience Store News' blue-chip panel of convenience retail leaders.

Parkland USA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Parkland Corp., Canada's and the Caribbean's largest — and one of America's fastest-growing — independent suppliers and marketers of fuel and petroleum products and a leading convenience store operator. The division has revenues of more than $3.8 billion annually and employs 2,800 team members across 15 states in the retail c-store, commercial fuels, wholesale fuels, industrial fuels, propane, lubricants and marine businesses.

The Retailer Executive of the Year award recognizes a retailer executive who exemplifies leadership, business acumen, dedication to the convenience channel, and commitment to community service. Last year's Retailer Executive of the Year was Kevin Smartt, CEO of Texas Born (TXB), previously known as Kwik Chek Food Stores Inc.

Haugh, along with the 2022 inductees into the CSNews Hall of Fame — Brian Hannasch, president and CEO of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., and Brent Cotten, vice president of customer and industry affairs at The Hershey Co. — will be honored at a gala dinner this fall. The Hall of Fame recognizes pioneers and innovators for a lifetime of service to the convenience store industry, while the Retailer Executive of the Year award recognizes a current leader for recent accomplishments.

Haugh was named president of Parkland USA in November 2017. Under his leadership, the U.S. business has grown tenfold by acquiring 20 companies, creating the platform for one national enterprise resource planning system, establishing one national sales methodology, leading the strategy for organic growth, and creating a U.S. energy trading and supply division, all while building a genuine corporate culture of growth, innovation and teamwork.

He has over 25 years of experience working in the energy and technology industries, building businesses organically and working with both buyers and sellers on dozens of M&A transactions. He has led growth strategies in the retail convenience store, fuels marketing, supply and trading, renewable products, lubricants, technology and distribution sectors.

A passionate supporter of his industry, he serves on the board of directors of NACS.

Haugh, who began his career with Exxon where he served in marketing and business development, also currently serves as a board director for BioBlend Renewable Resources, a renewable bio-based products company that now has over 50 fully commercialized bio-based products. In addition, he serves as board chairman for TRUX, the first marketplace connecting haulers with local contractors and material producers through a modern mobile app.

Dedicated to building a strong sense of community and continuous education, Haugh created Engineering Leadership, a nonprofit foundation focused on educating and engineering future leaders.

Haugh graduated Magna Cum Laude from Clemson University in chemical engineering and holds an MBA in technology management.

He was born overseas in Scotland. He and his wife of 24 years, Athena, have lived all over the United States, from Charleston, S.C., to San Francisco, and have two children, Asa and Gavin.