Convenience Store News Chosen as Finalist in 2024 Folio: Awards
CSNews is also a finalist in the Single Article, B2B, Retail category for its May 2024 article, "The Pathway to Profitability," which tackled the operational issues that chip away at a convenience store’s success in foodservice. The article addressed inadequate staff training, inefficient workflows, inconsistent execution, high levels of food waste and more.
EnsembleIQ, the parent company of CSNews, is in the running for a total of 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards for content and design. EnsembleIQ is North America's leading source of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase.
"Being named as finalists for the Eddie & Ozzie Awards program is a testament to our dedication and creativity in delivering exceptional content and design to the audiences and customers we serve. Our deep industry expertise in retail, consumer goods and healthcare allows us to create exceptional content that empowers our communities to drive business forward. We are extremely proud of our team for their outstanding work,” said EnsembleIQ Chief Strategy Officer Joe Territo.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in New York on Oct. 22.