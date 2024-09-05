Convenience Store News Chosen as Finalist in 2024 Folio: Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News, the leading media brand of the convenience store industry, is a finalist in the 2024 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards competition.

This annual competition is the most prestigious awards program celebrating excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media around the globe. Finalists represent the highest-scoring entries per category, judged by editorial and design professionals.

CSNews' "An Eye on D&I" section is a finalist in the Magazine Section, B2B category. Since June 2021, CSNews has been spearheading an industrywide initiative to facilitate engagement among all stakeholders in the channel around diversity and inclusion (D&I). This bimonthly section in the magazine shares stories of how the c-store industry is fostering a diverse and inclusive work culture, and the return on investment it is generating.