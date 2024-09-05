 Skip to main content

Convenience Store News Chosen as Finalist in 2024 Folio: Awards

The brand is recognized for editorial excellence in two categories.
Linda Lisanti
Linda Lisanti
FOLIO: Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News, the leading media brand of the convenience store industry, is a finalist in the 2024 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards competition.

This annual competition is the most prestigious awards program celebrating excellence in editorial content and design across print and digital media around the globe. Finalists represent the highest-scoring entries per category, judged by editorial and design professionals.

CSNews' "An Eye on D&I" section is a finalist in the Magazine Section, B2B category. Since June 2021, CSNews has been spearheading an industrywide initiative to facilitate engagement among all stakeholders in the channel around diversity and inclusion (D&I). This bimonthly section in the magazine shares stories of how the c-store industry is fostering a diverse and inclusive work culture, and the return on investment it is generating. 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

CSNews is also a finalist in the Single Article, B2B, Retail category for its May 2024 article, "The Pathway to Profitability," which tackled the operational issues that chip away at a convenience store’s success in foodservice. The article addressed inadequate staff training, inefficient workflows, inconsistent execution, high levels of food waste and more. 

EnsembleIQ, the parent company of CSNews, is in the running for a total of 14 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards for content and design. EnsembleIQ is North America's leading source of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase.

"Being named as finalists for the Eddie & Ozzie Awards program is a testament to our dedication and creativity in delivering exceptional content and design to the audiences and customers we serve. Our deep industry expertise in retail, consumer goods and healthcare allows us to create exceptional content that empowers our communities to drive business forward. We are extremely proud of our team for their outstanding work,” said EnsembleIQ Chief Strategy Officer Joe Territo.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony in New York on Oct. 22.

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds