Convenience Store News Introduces 2020 Class of Future Leaders in Convenience

NATIONAL REPORT — The 2020 class of honorees in Convenience Store News’ Future Leaders in Convenience (FLIC) awards program includes 20 young c-store retailer executives who are already demonstrating they possess the traits of great leaders.

Now in its third year, the goal of this annual awards program is to celebrate and help develop the next generation of convenience store industry leaders by recognizing the achievements of a select few emerging leaders, while providing a forum for talented young businesspeople to hone their leadership skills. FLIC award recipients are young convenience retail leaders (aged 35 and under) who are poised to be at the forefront of the industry’s future.

This year’s class is the largest yet. Culled from more than 50 nominations received from across the industry, the honorees comprise a diverse mix of up-and-comers and seasoned executives from convenience retail chains of all sizes. Their job responsibilities run the gamut from a company president, to a chief financial officer, to category managers, field operations, and fuels, marketing and human resources experts.

Chosen based on nominations that highlighted their accomplishments and achievements over the past 12 months, the 2020 Future Leaders in Convenience are:

Brad Campbell , Category Leader, Sheetz Inc.

Shelby Clayton , Store Operations Supervisor, Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Ashley Duffy , Regional Manager, Global Partners LP

Caroline Filchak , Director of Wholesale Operations, Clipper Petroleum

Anthony Gross , Senior Category Manager, Casey’s General Stores Inc.

Lisa Ham, Senior Category Manager, Grocery & Center Store, Yesway

Christopher Hartman, Director of Fuels, Forecourt & Advertising, Rutter’s

Caleb Hill , District Manager, StrasGlobal

Chiquita Jones , Director of Operations, Heartland Business Unit, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Lisa Lem , Category Manager, Foodservice & Dispensed Beverages, Tri Star Energy

Michael Maggiacomo , Senior Product Manager, 7NOW Digital Operations, 7-Eleven Inc.

Norah McNeil , Human Resources Manager, OnCue Marketing LLC

Alicia Mowder , Head of U.S. Marketing, Circle K Global Division, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Michael O’Donnell, Area Sales Manager, Empire Petroleum Partners LLC

Brian Prevatt, Chief Financial Officer, Parker’s Convenience

Ryan Razowski , President, Rmarts LLC

Amanda Shymanski, Senior Category Manager, QuickChek Corp.

Benjamin Stein , Regional Manager, Coen Oil Co.

Jack Walters , Category Manager, Kwik Trip Inc.

Brittany Wilchar , Operations Supervisor & Training Admin, Lassus Bros. Oil Inc.

These young leaders will be recognized and honored at CSNews’ third-annual Future Leaders in Convenience Summit, being held Wednesday, Nov. 4, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District Hotel in Savannah, Ga. The program is sponsored by Reynolds American Inc. Trade Marketing Services Co.

The FLIC Summit will precede CSNews’ 2020 Hall of Fame dinner, honoring Greg Parker of Parker’s Convenience, Dave Onorato of The Hershey Co., and Darren Rebelez of Casey’s General Stores.