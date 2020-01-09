Convenience Store News Launches Interactive Product Showcase

NATIONAL REPORT — Retailers hungry for new product information after the cancellation of several large and small trade shows and product expos due to the coronavirus pandemic can now explore a virtual world to learn about new products and category trends in an interactive digital space unlike anything they’ve experienced before.

Starting today, Convenience Store News has launched a new way for retailers to connect with suppliers when they can’t physically meet in person. The CSNews Interactive Product Showcase is a digital re-creation of a convenience store that allows users to visit different categories both at the forecourt and inside the store to gain valuable insights and trend information. The digital store also allows retailers to interact with individual exhibitors that are showcasing their products and services.

Each exhibitor may put the spotlight on new products, product portfolios and/or their unique capabilities in the marketplace. All information is housed seamlessly within the interface, making it easy for retailers to contact exhibitors for more information.

The CSNews Interactive Product Showcase is divided into eight departments: Backbar, Cold Vault, Foodservice, Candy & Snacks, Healthy & Beauty, Checkout, Forecourt, and Technology & Operations.

Click here to explore the newest digital innovation from Convenience Store News.