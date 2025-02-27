Convenience Store News Launches Outstanding Independents Summit
The quick-hitting four-hour agenda will tackle today's biggest pain points for small operators, and provide valuable insights, expert advice and actionable knowledge that attendees can immediately implement to upgrade their operations.
Kicking off at 12 p.m. EST, the event will feature four sessions:
- Session 1: Stand Out — Make Your Stores Extraordinary
- Session 2: Improving Labor Recruitment & Retention
- Session 3: Reigning In Operating Costs
- Session 4: Customer Engagement Strategies That Work
The summit will culminate in the presentation of the first-ever Outstanding Independents Awards, created to recognize single-store owners and small operators that are making a big impact in the industry despite their smaller size and more limited resources.
The inaugural Outstanding Independents Summit is sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co. and Premier Manufacturing. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Sandra Parente, Group Publisher/SVP, NA Convenience, at [email protected].