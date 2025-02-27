 Skip to main content

Convenience Store News Launches Outstanding Independents Summit

The free virtual event on April 25 is open to all U.S. operators of one to 20 c-stores.
Outstanding Independents Summit

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News is launching a new one-day virtual event dedicated to educating and celebrating the convenience channel’s single-store owners and small operators

Of the 152,255 convenience stores currently serving customers in the United States, 63% are owned by single-store owners or those with less than 10 stores in total. Despite their lead in store count, though, the industry’s smaller players are under increasing pressure. 

That’s partially because the convenience channel’s largest players — those with more than 500 stores — keep expanding. Over the last three years, their ranks have steadily ticked up, going from 21.1% share in 2023 to 21.6% in 2024 to 22.4% this year. Meanwhile, the smaller players’ share has ticked down bit by bit, going from 63.2% to 63.1% to now 63%. 

In spite of their collective power, single-store owners and small chains must work harder than large operators to shield themselves from the impact of ballooning inflation and interest rates, increasing operational costs, and difficulties around labor hiring and retention. 

To help the convenience channel’s small operators not only navigate these challenges, but also elevate their businesses to better compete against large operators, Convenience Store News is launching the Outstanding Independents Summit. All convenience store retailers operating one to 20 stores in the U.S. are eligible to attend this free virtual event on Friday, April 25. 

The quick-hitting four-hour agenda will tackle today's biggest pain points for small operators, and provide valuable insights, expert advice and actionable knowledge that attendees can immediately implement to upgrade their operations.

Kicking off at 12 p.m. EST, the event will feature four sessions: 

  • Session 1: Stand Out — Make Your Stores Extraordinary
  • Session 2: Improving Labor Recruitment & Retention 
  • Session 3: Reigning In Operating Costs
  • Session 4: Customer Engagement Strategies That Work 

The summit will culminate in the presentation of the first-ever Outstanding Independents Awards, created to recognize single-store owners and small operators that are making a big impact in the industry despite their smaller size and more limited resources. 

Click here to register or for more information. 

The inaugural Outstanding Independents Summit is sponsored by Altria Group Distribution Co. and Premier Manufacturing. For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Sandra Parente, Group Publisher/SVP, NA Convenience, at [email protected]

About the Author

Linda Lisanti

Linda Lisanti is Editor-in-Chief of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2005. Linda is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable editors in the c-store industry. She leads CSNews’ editorial team and oversees content development across all of CSNews’ print and online properties. She has covered virtually every major product category and major retail company.

Related Topics

