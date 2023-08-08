Convenience Store News Named Finalist in 2023 Folio: Awards

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News, the leading media brand of the convenience store industry, is a finalist in the 2023 Folio: Eddie & Ozzie Awards competition.

This annual competition is the most prestigious awards program celebrating excellence in editorial and design in the publishing industry. This year, more than 1,100 entries were received across nearly 170 categories. Finalists represent the highest-scoring entries per category, adjudicated by qualified editorial and design professionals.

CSNews' September 2022 issue is a finalist in the Best Full Issue, B2B category. 2022 was a difficult year for convenience store retailers as they had to navigate inflation, supply chain issues, labor shortages, new tobacco regulations and more. Tackling all of these challenges, the issue provided the brand's audience with key insights and best practices to help them overcome the obstacles, as well as ideas for continued improvement and innovation.

"Continuing its leadership that began more than 50 years ago, Convenience Store News is the U.S. convenience store industry's No. 1 publication. Our mission is to deliver the insights, analysis and business intelligence that helps c-store retailers stay ahead of what's next. Our September 2022 issue is a great example of this mission in action," said Editor-in-Chief Linda Lisanti. "With bonus distribution at the NACS Show — the largest annual gathering of our industry — we made sure this issue was full of insightful special reports, in-depth features, proprietary research studies and valuable category management stories covering all the major product segments sold at c-stores."

Winners of the 2023 Folio: Awards will be revealed Oct. 24 at an awards gala in New York City.

Already this year, CSNews took home gold in the 2023 Azbee Awards of Excellence competition, sponsored by the American Society of Business Press Editors. Three of CSNews' proprietary, annual research studies — Forecast Study, Realities of the Aisle Study, and Industry Report — garnered a national silver award in the Data Journalism category, as well as a regional gold award in the same category for the Upper Midwest region. CSNews' March 2022 cover story, "The DEI Imperative," received a regional bronze award in the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion category.

"The DEI Imperative" was already an award-winning piece. In the 2022 Folio: Awards, it won the Eddie Award for best B2B, Retail, Single Article. CSNews last year also claimed the Eddie Award for best B2B, Food & Beverage, Series of Articles for its October 2021 "Overcoming the Labor Crisis" cover story.

CSNews is owned by Chicago-based EnsembleIQ, a global business media company with more than 20 storied brands spanning print, digital, social, virtual and live events that play a vital role in shaping the future of retail, hospitality and health care. EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase.