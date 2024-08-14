Convenience Store News Names 2024 Class of Future Leaders in Convenience

The FLIC awards recognize young people (aged 35 and under) working in the convenience channel who are already making significant positive contributions to their companies and the industry at large. The winners were chosen based on nominations received from their companies and peers that highlighted achievements over the past 12 months.

The 2024 Future Leaders in Convenience are:

Arslan Amjad , Senior Category Manager, Fresh Food, 7-Eleven Inc.

, Senior Category Manager, Fresh Food, 7-Eleven Inc. Benjamin Amponsah , Head of Training & Regional Manager, smoodi

, Head of Training & Regional Manager, smoodi Harman Aulakh , Vice President, Marketing, Onvo

, Vice President, Marketing, Onvo Ash Aulds , Director of FP&A and Investor Relations, Murphy USA Inc.

, Director of FP&A and Investor Relations, Murphy USA Inc. Spencer Bean , Director, Strategic Accounts, Par Technologies

, Director, Strategic Accounts, Par Technologies Erin Bonavita , Director of Corporate Accounting & Financial Reporting, EG America

, Director of Corporate Accounting & Financial Reporting, EG America Annie Boone , Digital Experience Manager – Convenience, bp

, Digital Experience Manager – Convenience, bp Timothy Bortner , Brand Manager, Convenience Channel, Hormel Foods Corp.

, Brand Manager, Convenience Channel, Hormel Foods Corp. Alisha Boyer , District Manager, Casey's General Stores Inc.

, District Manager, Casey's General Stores Inc. Katie Brown , Corporate Counsel, OnCue

, Corporate Counsel, OnCue Colleen Ciccone , Recruiting Operations Supervisor, EG America

, Recruiting Operations Supervisor, EG America Corbin Clark , Senior Category Manager, Pizza, Casey's General Stores Inc.

, Senior Category Manager, Pizza, Casey's General Stores Inc. Stephanie Daniel , Directory of Loyalty, GPM Investments LLC

, Directory of Loyalty, GPM Investments LLC Natalie Davila , Key Account Manager, Convenience West, Guayaki Yerba Mate

, Key Account Manager, Convenience West, Guayaki Yerba Mate Melissa DeHaan , Category Manager, CEFCO

, Category Manager, CEFCO Brett Ellerbroek , Manager, Analytics Center of Excellence, Casey's General Stores Inc.

, Manager, Analytics Center of Excellence, Casey's General Stores Inc. Holli Erkshine , Senior Manager, RGM Loyalty, Juul Labs

, Senior Manager, RGM Loyalty, Juul Labs Stacy Fields , Director of Marketing Technology, Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC

, Director of Marketing Technology, Krispy Krunchy Foods LLC Sergei Finkler , ATM Lead, 7-Eleven Inc.

, ATM Lead, 7-Eleven Inc. Lauren Freisenhahn , Associate Marketing Manager, Ecommerce, Culture & Social Media, 7-Eleven Inc.

, Associate Marketing Manager, Ecommerce, Culture & Social Media, 7-Eleven Inc. Anne Frey , Design Manager, nHouse, 7-Eleven Inc.

, Design Manager, nHouse, 7-Eleven Inc. John Ganas , Merchandising Director, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

, Merchandising Director, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K Vaughn Gessner , National Account Executive, CAF Outdoor Cleaning

, National Account Executive, CAF Outdoor Cleaning Shelby Harman , Program Manager, Casey's General Stores Inc.

, Program Manager, Casey's General Stores Inc. Jeffry Harrison , Cofounder & President, Rovertown

, Cofounder & President, Rovertown Amir Hassan , Director of Retail Operations, H&S Energy

, Director of Retail Operations, H&S Energy Haley Hess , Regional Sales Manager, GPM Empire LLC

, Regional Sales Manager, GPM Empire LLC Hilary Hoffman , Manager, Supply Chain Efficiency, Casey's General Stores Inc.

, Manager, Supply Chain Efficiency, Casey's General Stores Inc. Bronte Jagodzinski , Project Manager, Emerging Technologies, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

Jami Johnson , Regional Manager, Swisher

, Regional Manager, Swisher Samantha Jones , Director of Engineering, RaceTrac Inc.

, Director of Engineering, RaceTrac Inc. Truitt Key , Associate Category Manager, Murphy USA Inc.

, Associate Category Manager, Murphy USA Inc. Balal Khan , Director of Development & Strategy, Shahani Inc.

, Director of Development & Strategy, Shahani Inc. Ben Lewenczuk , Assistant Treasurer, Casey's General Stores Inc.

, Assistant Treasurer, Casey's General Stores Inc. Shawn Moody , Fuel Manager, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc./Circle K

, Fuel Manager, Kathryn Morris , General Manager, TA Express, TravelCenters of America

, General Manager, TA Express, TravelCenters of America Christian O'Brien , Franchise Business Advisor, bp

, Franchise Business Advisor, bp Margaret Ogren , Senior Business Director, Patron Points

, Senior Business Director, Patron Points Alexa Ovens , Director, Technical Program Management at Par Retail, Par Technologies

Olivia Parker , Outreach & Communications Manager, Parker's Kitchen

, Outreach & Communications Manager, Parker's Kitchen Rushi Patel , Diversified Energy Manager, Metroplex Energy, RaceTrac Inc.

, Diversified Energy Manager, Metroplex Energy, RaceTrac Inc. Nicole Petersen , Marketing & Communications Manager, PDI Technologie s

s Aman Sahi , Director of Retail Strategies, Luke Oil

, Director of Retail Strategies, Luke Oil Kiley Schranze , Alcohol Category Manager, Wawa Inc.

, Alcohol Category Manager, Wawa Inc. Derrel Simmons , Associate Category Manager, Yesway

, Associate Category Manager, Yesway Amber Smith , Director of Creative Services, Krispy Krunchy Chicken LLC

, Director of Creative Services, Krispy Krunchy Chicken LLC Andriana Stefak , Senior Risk Manager, EG America

, Senior Risk Manager, EG America Sierra Szarowicz , Director of Category Management, Convenience, Constellation Brands

, Director of Category Management, Convenience, Constellation Brands Eric Taylor , CEO, Taylor Quik Pik

, CEO, Taylor Quik Pik Courtney Trieger, Manager, Retail Asset Protection Support, EG America

These emerging leaders will be recognized and honored at the annual Future Leaders in Convenience Summit, to be held Nov. 12-13 at the Hilton Des Moines Downtown.

The FLIC Summit will precede Convenience Store News' 2024 Hall of Fame gala dinner, honoring retailer inductee Darren Rebelez, chairman, president and CEO of Casey's General Stores Inc., and supplier inductee Kimberli Carroll, president and CEO of Ruiz Food Products Inc.

Reynolds Marketing Services Co. serves as the founding and presenting sponsor of the Future Leaders in Convenience program. The J.M. Smucker Co. and McLane Co. Inc. are silver sponsors.

For sponsorship information, contact Convenience Store News Senior Vice President and Group Publisher Paula Lashinsky at [email protected].