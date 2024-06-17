Convenience Store News Reveals 2024 Hall of Fame Inductees

Kimberli Carroll will be the first-ever female supplier executive inducted into the CSNews Hall of Fame. She has more than 30 years of experience in the food industry, starting her career in sales and marketing, and cultivating a strong base of knowledge in market assessment, product development, market strategy and channel execution.

A graduate of Fresno Pacific University, Carroll began her career in food working in the fresh produce industry. She served as director of marketing for the California Tomato Commission for six years and then moved into private industry as the national contract sales and marketing manager for PTG Management Co., a family-owned produce company.

Carroll joined Ruiz Foods, a frozen Mexican food company headquartered in Frisco, Texas, in March 2001 as marketing manager for the foodservice division. Later that year, she was promoted to director of marketing for the foodservice and c-store divisions.

In January 2009, Carroll was elevated to the position of vice president of sales and marketing, followed by a promotion to senior vice president in January 2013. From there, she continued her evolution within the Ruiz Foods system, becoming general manager and then chief operating officer before being named president and CEO in January 2024.

Among her significant contributions during her tenure at Ruiz Foods, Carroll worked to develop a hot foods program for the c-store foodservice channel featuring a new product innovation called Tornados. The remarkable rise of this unique product has made Tornados one of the most successful products in Ruiz Foods’ 60-year history.

Carroll’s commitment to the food industry has afforded her many opportunities to serve and participate in various industry advisory boards and councils, including hosting the Consumer Insights Retailer Roundtable Forum for the first 14 years of its existence.

She makes her home in Celina, Texas, with her husband Chris and their daughter Mackenna.

The 2024 Hall of Fame gala banquet and induction ceremony will be held the evening of Nov. 13 at the Hilton Des Moines Downtown. Rebelez and Carroll will be honored alongside 2024 Retailer Executive of the Year Chuck Maggelet, who retired May 1 as CEO and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik — Adventure's First Stop.

