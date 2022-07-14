Convenience Store News Parent Company Recognized for Driving Positive Culture Change

CHICAGO — EnsembleIQ, the parent company of Convenience Store News, was honored by workplace evaluation firm Comparably in its "Best Leadership Teams" category for driving positive culture change.

This honor is based on ratings voluntarily and anonymously submitted to Comparably by EnsembleIQ employees about the performance of the company leadership team. Those rated included direct managers and senior leaders, who all received "A" level grades during the past 12 months.

"The leadership team is approachable and open to new suggestions and ideas. They make themselves available to the team at-large and encourage/motivate us to perform our best," posted one employee.

Another stated, "Communication is excellent! I am asked to participate in any meeting or event that can help my growth and knowledge of the company."

EnsembleIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick said, "This evaluation clearly illustrates that our team members value how company leaders have created a positive culture that encourages, supports and celebrates the diversity of our employees. Prioritizing positive culture change has strengthened the core of our organization.

"Our leaders are providing a supportive, flexible and development-driven environment for employees to innovate and drive growth by delivering actionable business intelligence and connections to retail, healthcare and hospitality business professionals and solution providers," Litterick added.

Litterick was recognized as a Change-Maker in the information services industry by the Top Women in Media & Ad Tech Awards this spring.

Culture is an essential component of EnsembleIQ attracting top-tier talent. In addition to utilizing Comparably for cultural assessment, EnsembleIQ provides a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council with 35 people serving on three employee-driven task forces focused on Community, Cultural Competence and Cultural Belonging.

The company also provides two volunteer days per year and a platform to find in-person or remote volunteer opportunities that are individual or team based, monthly leadership training, a wellbeing program with a mental health focus, and a feedback culture where employees receive feedback every week.

"Company culture is driven by the organization's leadership team," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Sentiments expressed by EnsembleIQ employees clearly illustrate they greatly appreciate the outstanding leadership that has driven positive change to provide a culture in which they thrive."

EnsembleIQ previously was honored by Comparably as a Best Place to Work in Chicago, where the company is headquartered. EnsembleIQ also operates a Toronto office, and includes team members working remotely throughout the United States and Canada.

EnsembleIQ is a North American business intelligence company delivering insightful information and actionable connections. Using its market expertise throughout the entire path to purchase in retail, retail technology, consumer goods, healthcare, and hospitality, the company helps professionals make informed business decisions and gain a competitive advantage.

The company offers creative solutions that connect suppliers and service providers with our business-building communities. Through its diverse capabilities, EnsembleIQ also provides its markets with unrivaled digital, social, event, research, marketing services and strategic print offerings.