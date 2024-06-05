Convenience Store News' 2024 Retailer Executive of the Year Is…

The Retailer Executive of the Year award recognizes a c-store retailer executive who exemplifies leadership, business acumen, dedication to the convenience channel, and commitment to community service. The winner is chosen by a blue-ribbon panel of convenience channel executives that includes past Retailer Executive of the Year winners and past retailer and supplier inductees in the CSNews Hall of Fame. Last year's Retailer Executive of the Year was Andrew Clyde, president and CEO of Murphy USA Inc.

Maggelet, who graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in 1986 with a degree in electrical engineering and earned an MBA from Harvard Business School in 1991, had careers in telecom and lodging before joining the convenience and fuel retailing industry.

In 1993, he married fellow Harvard Business School graduate Crystal Call and moved to Salt Lake City, shortly thereafter opening their first hotel, Crystal Inn. Although they had never worked in lodging before, the pair grew their portfolio to 14 hotels between 1994 and 2008.

In late 2008, Flying J Inc., a fully integrated petroleum production, refining and retailing company founded by Crystal’s father declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. While they weren’t involved in running the company at the time, the couple immediately got involved in working to save Flying J. In June 2010, Flying J paid back all of its nearly $2 billion in claims, in cash.

From 2009 to 2016, Maggelet served FJ Management Inc. (formerly known as Flying J), a closely held family business. He took on various roles, including chief operating officer and president, as well various assignments at FJ Management’s subsidiaries, including board chairman for Big West Oil and TAB Bank.

In 2016, he was named CEO of Maverik, a premier regional convenience retailer operating 280 stores across 12 Intermountain West states from its Base Camp in Salt Lake City. By year-end 2022, store count had grown by 42% to nearly 400 locations, mostly through new-to-industry stores. Additionally, the company’s in-store sales grew 103%.

In August 2023, Maverik completed an acquisition of Des Moines, Iowa-based convenience retailer Kum & Go LC, which saw the combined entity nearly double its footprint to nearly 800 stores. Maverik is now the 11th largest convenience store chain in the United States with 14,000-plus team members in 20 states and growing.

During his time in the industry, Maggelet also served on the board of Pilot Flying J from 2010 until 2023, as well as Maverik’s board from 2021 to 2024.

Since retiring on May 1, after serving more than seven years as Maverik's Chief Adventure Guide, Maggelet said he’s been enjoying more time bicycling, boating and traveling.

The Retailer Executive of the Year will be honored in November at a gala dinner alongside the soon-to-be-announced 2024 retailer and supplier inductees into the CSNews Hall of Fame.