Convenience Store News Reveals 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

Kevin Smartt, this year’s retailer inductee into the Hall of Fame, brings more than two decades of visionary leadership and entrepreneurial experience to the convenience retail industry, and has earned a reputation for integrity, innovation and people-first leadership. He was previously honored by CSNews as the 2021 Retailer Executive of the Year.

Under his leadership, Spicewood, Texas-based TXB has evolved into a forward-thinking regional brand that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation. Formerly Kwik Chek Food Stores, the chain’s rebrand ushered in a renewed commitment to Texas values — authenticity, hospitality and integrity — while offering guests fresh, made-to-order food, curated private label products and a modern retail experience. Today, TXB is a dynamic chain of more than 50 convenience stores across Texas and southern Oklahoma.

In addition to leading TXB, Smartt is the managing member of Taylor-Smartt LLC, a diversified investment firm with holdings across multiple sectors, including fuel, propane, technology, banking, real estate and food production. His strategic investment approach emphasizes long-term value creation and operational excellence across industries.

Smartt’s influence extends beyond his companies as well, as he has served in several high-profile industry leadership roles, including chairman of global trade association NACS, chairman of Conexxus and chairman of the Coca-Cola National Retailing Research Council. He currently serves on the NACS Supplier Board, the board of directors for P97 Networks, and various advisory boards supporting companies in the convenience, retail and technology sectors.