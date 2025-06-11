 Skip to main content

Convenience Store News Reveals 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

Leaders from TXB Stores and Core-Mark are being recognized this year.
CHICAGO — Kevin Smartt, CEO of TXB (Texas Born) Stores, and Chris Hobson, president and CEO of Core-Mark International, have been selected as the 2025 inductees into the Convenience Store News Hall of Fame. 

Now in its 39th year, the CSNews Hall of Fame recognizes convenience store industry pioneers and innovators from retailer and supplier companies of all sizes. Hall of Famers are selected by a blue-ribbon panel of convenience channel executives that includes past retailer and supplier Hall of Fame inductees. 

About This Year's Honorees

Kevin Smartt

Kevin Smartt, this year’s retailer inductee into the Hall of Fame, brings more than two decades of visionary leadership and entrepreneurial experience to the convenience retail industry, and has earned a reputation for integrity, innovation and people-first leadership. He was previously honored by CSNews as the 2021 Retailer Executive of the Year. 

Under his leadership, Spicewood, Texas-based TXB has evolved into a forward-thinking regional brand that seamlessly blends tradition with innovation. Formerly Kwik Chek Food Stores, the chain’s rebrand ushered in a renewed commitment to Texas values — authenticity, hospitality and integrity — while offering guests fresh, made-to-order food, curated private label products and a modern retail experience. Today, TXB is a dynamic chain of more than 50 convenience stores across Texas and southern Oklahoma. 

In addition to leading TXB, Smartt is the managing member of Taylor-Smartt LLC, a diversified investment firm with holdings across multiple sectors, including fuel, propane, technology, banking, real estate and food production. His strategic investment approach emphasizes long-term value creation and operational excellence across industries. 

Smartt’s influence extends beyond his companies as well, as he has served in several high-profile industry leadership roles, including chairman of global trade association NACS, chairman of Conexxus and chairman of the Coca-Cola National Retailing Research Council. He currently serves on the NACS Supplier Board, the board of directors for P97 Networks, and various advisory boards supporting companies in the convenience, retail and technology sectors. 

Chris Hobson

Chris Hobson, this year’s supplier inductee into the Hall of Fame, is a regarded industry leader with extensive experience. Previously serving as a market manager for 7-Eleven Inc., he joined Core-Mark, a Performance Food Group company, in 2000. 

Throughout his 25-year career at Core-Mark, a leading marketer of fresh food and broadline supply solutions to the convenience retail industry, Hobson compiled a diverse background from serving in numerous executive-level positions. His roles, among others, included executive vice president and chief operating officer, senior vice president – eastern and western regions, senior vice president of sales and marketing, division president of Core-Mark’s Corona and Hayward Division, and general/area sales manager. 

Hobson was appointed Core-Mark’s president and CEO in January 2024. In this role, he oversees finance, human resources and information technology responsibilities, in addition to the brand’s performance, enterprise growth, marketing, purchasing and merchandising. He is committed to further elevating the company’s operational objectives and driving future growth and performance. 

Outside of work, Hobson is a national trustee for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and a proud member of the 2025 Youth of the Year Committee, helping the next generation of leaders.

The 2025 Hall of Fame gala banquet and induction ceremony will be held the evening of Dec. 9 in Austin, Texas. Smartt and Hobson will be honored alongside 2025 Retailer Executive of the Year Greg Parker, executive chairman of Parker’s Kitchen. 

Sponsors of this year’s event are Altria Group Distribution Co., Core-Mark, Keurig Dr Pepper, Reynolds American Inc. and The Hershey Co. 

