Convenience Store News Reveals 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

Chris Hobson, this year’s supplier inductee into the Hall of Fame, is a regarded industry leader with extensive experience. Previously serving as a market manager for 7-Eleven Inc., he joined Core-Mark, a Performance Food Group company, in 2000.
Throughout his 25-year career at Core-Mark, a leading marketer of fresh food and broadline supply solutions to the convenience retail industry, Hobson compiled a diverse background from serving in numerous executive-level positions. His roles, among others, included executive vice president and chief operating officer, senior vice president – eastern and western regions, senior vice president of sales and marketing, division president of Core-Mark’s Corona and Hayward Division, and general/area sales manager.
Hobson was appointed Core-Mark’s president and CEO in January 2024. In this role, he oversees finance, human resources and information technology responsibilities, in addition to the brand’s performance, enterprise growth, marketing, purchasing and merchandising. He is committed to further elevating the company’s operational objectives and driving future growth and performance.
Outside of work, Hobson is a national trustee for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and a proud member of the 2025 Youth of the Year Committee, helping the next generation of leaders.
The 2025 Hall of Fame gala banquet and induction ceremony will be held the evening of Dec. 9 in Austin, Texas. Smartt and Hobson will be honored alongside 2025 Retailer Executive of the Year Greg Parker, executive chairman of Parker’s Kitchen.
Sponsors of this year’s event are Altria Group Distribution Co., Core-Mark, Keurig Dr Pepper, Reynolds American Inc. and The Hershey Co.