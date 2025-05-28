Convenience Store News' 2025 Retailer Executive of the Year Is…

This will not be the first time that Parker has been honored by CSNews. In 2020, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, which recognizes convenience store industry executives from both retailer and supplier companies for lifetime achievement in advancing the industry. And in 2013, he was the recipient of CSNews’ former Top Tech Executive award, presented to a c-store executive who demonstrates vision and leads the way for technology solutions that impact the entire industry.

Over the course of his career, Parker also was honored as one of Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians for 2024, and he’s been recognized as the Savannah Morning News Entrepreneur of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year, and a Georgia Trend Legacy Leader.

The proud father of three and grandfather of two is a steadfast advocate of giving back to the community. He has donated more than $30 million to support charitable causes across Georgia and South Carolina, from supporting education and expanding access to healthcare to fighting hunger and celebrating heroes in the community.

The Retailer Executive of the Year will be honored in December at a gala dinner alongside the soon-to-be-announced 2025 retailer and supplier inductees into the CSNews Hall of Fame.