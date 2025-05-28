 Skip to main content

Convenience Store News' 2025 Retailer Executive of the Year Is…

He has been at the helm of Parker’s Kitchen for the past 50 years.
Linda Lisanti
Greg Parker

CHICAGO — Convenience Store News announced today that Greg Parker, founder and longtime CEO of Parker’s Kitchen, is being honored as the 2025 Retailer Executive of the Year. 

The Retailer Executive of the Year award recognizes a c-store retailer executive who exemplifies leadership, business acumen, dedication to the convenience channel, and commitment to community service. The winner is chosen by a blue-ribbon panel of convenience channel leaders that includes past Retailer Executive of the Year winners and past retailer and supplier inductees in the CSNews Hall of Fame. Last year's Retailer Executive of the Year was Chuck Maggelet, the recently retired CEO and Chief Adventure Guide of Maverik — Adventure's First Stop. 

Parker, who transitioned to the role of executive chairman at Parker’s Kitchen in March, opened his first convenience store in Midway, Ga., in 1976. Today, he leads a nationally acclaimed company that is widely known for high-quality foodservice, strategic growth and cutting-edge technology. With more than $1 billion in annual sales, Parker’s Kitchen completes a million-plus transactions weekly and recently celebrated the opening of its 100th store

This will not be the first time that Parker has been honored by CSNews. In 2020, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, which recognizes convenience store industry executives from both retailer and supplier companies for lifetime achievement in advancing the industry. And in 2013, he was the recipient of CSNews’ former Top Tech Executive award, presented to a c-store executive who demonstrates vision and leads the way for technology solutions that impact the entire industry.

Over the course of his career, Parker also was honored as one of Georgia Trend’s 100 Most Influential Georgians for 2024, and he’s been recognized as the Savannah Morning News Entrepreneur of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Entrepreneur of the Year, and a Georgia Trend Legacy Leader. 

The proud father of three and grandfather of two is a steadfast advocate of giving back to the community. He has donated more than $30 million to support charitable causes across Georgia and South Carolina, from supporting education and expanding access to healthcare to fighting hunger and celebrating heroes in the community. 

The Retailer Executive of the Year will be honored in December at a gala dinner alongside the soon-to-be-announced 2025 retailer and supplier inductees into the CSNews Hall of Fame. 

About the Author

Linda Lisanti is Editor-in-Chief of Convenience Store News. She joined the brand in 2005. Linda is one of the most experienced and knowledgeable editors in the c-store industry. She leads CSNews’ editorial team and oversees content development across all of CSNews’ print and online properties. She has covered virtually every major product category and major retail company.

