Convenience Store News Seeks Speakers for 2025 Convenience Foodservice Exchange

The theme of this year’s event is “Firing Up a Foodservice Culture: Unlocking the Secrets to Millennials, Gen Z and Gen Alpha as Customers and Employees.”

As of the most recent U.S. Census, millennials, Gen Zers and Alphas make up approximately 52-54% of the U.S. population. Food-forward convenience store operators must consider how their culture affects the lives of these employees at store level, particularly as it relates to food operations, and how their culture impacts the experience for these customers.

CSNews is seeking speakers who can educate and inspire convenience retailers to become leaders in providing their customers with a complete fresh food and dispensed beverage experience. Presentations should be quick-hitting, 15-20 minute “TED Talk” like discussions that leave a minimum of 10-15 minutes for questions and audience exchange.

The deadline for speaker proposals is Jan. 20, 2025. Click here for submission details.

All proposals will be reviewed by a selection committee and rolling notifications will begin in February 2025. The final speaker roster will be posted at events.csnews.com/cfx2025.

For more information or to discuss a potential topic, contact CSNews Editorial Director Emeritus Don Longo at [email protected].

CSNews encourages c-store industry suppliers to take part in the Convenience Foodservice Exchange conference program. However, supplier speakers must participate in one of the various sponsorship programs available. For information on sponsorships, contact Sandra Parente at [email protected].