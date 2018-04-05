Convenience Store Retailers Rank Among America's Best Employers

NATIONAL REPORT — Convenience store retailers and related industry players made a strong showing along the top employers in the United States.

In all, nine companies in the convenience and gas sector landed on Forbes magazine's America's Best Employers 2018.

Leading the way was Altoona, Pa.-based Sheetz Inc. at No. 42. The retailer operates more than 430 c-stores and employs 14,500 associates.

Also appearing in the top 100 are Energy Transfer (No. 60), the Dallas-based parent of company of Sunoco LP, with 10,000 employees; and La Crosse, Wis.-based Kwik Trip Inc./Kwik Star (No. 68), with 475 c-stores and 18,000 employees.

Other convenience and gas companies called out by Forbes are Pennsylvania-based Wawa Inc. (No. 126), Tulsa, Okla.-based QuikTrip Corp. (No. 165); Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corp. (No. 193), San Ramon, Calif.-based Chevron Corp. (No. 227); Houston-based Phillips 66 (No. 321); and Houston-based ConocoPhillips (No. 316).

On the other side of the convenience equation, numerous suppliers and wholesalers took places on the 2018 list. They are:

General Mills, Minneapolis (No. 51)

Mars Inc., McLean, Va. (No. 228)

Rich's Products, Buffalo, N.Y. (No. 256)

The Coca-Cola Co. (No. 274)

Nestle, Glendale, Calif. (No. 278)

Altria Group Inc., Richmond, Va. (No. 296)

Anheuser-Busch InBev, St. Louis (No. 396)

PepsiCo Inc., Purchase, N.Y. (No. 412)

Snyder's-Lance, Charlotte, N.C. (No. 434)

The McLane Co., Temple, Texas (No. 450)

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Plano, Texas (No. 485)

Kraft Heinz Co., Chicago (No. 486)

In compiling the annual list, Forbes partnered with research firm Statista to measure leading employers around the globe to find out which companies stand above the competition. Statista surveyed 30,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. All the surveys were anonymous.