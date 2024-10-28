Convenience Store Retailers Report Continued Downtrading on the Backbar

NEW YORK — Ongoing economic pressures continue to weigh on consumers, affecting all areas of the convenience store and the backbar is no exception.

According to the Goldman Sachs third quarter "Nicotine Survey," the tobacco consumer is downtrading to cheaper alternatives such as fourth tier/deep discount cigarettes and modern oral tobacco products or moving to the illicit/gray market for disposable vapor products.

The survey gathers feedback from retailer and wholesaler contacts representing approximately 40,000 retail locations across the United States, or about 27% of all tobacco outlets.

However, the survey points to a positive risk-reward for The Altria Group Inc. According to Bonnie Herzog, managing director at Goldman Sachs, the survey indicated: