Convenience Store Retailers Report Continued Downtrading on the Backbar
The latest "Nicotine Survey" finds wide price gaps are driving tobacco consumers to cheaper alternatives.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
"Given these tailwinds, and our expectation that Altria's net price realization in the third quarter was strong (we estimate +10.2%, up from 9.5% prior), we believe this should be more than enough to offset accelerated cigarette volume declines," Herzog said, adjusting the estimate declines at -8.7%, down from -7.9%.
Other takeaways from the latest "Nicotine Nuggets" survey include:
- Cigarette industry volumes remain pressured with declines mostly steady in Q3 and reflecting a slight improvement in expectations to -5.8% for Q3 (vs. -6.2% in Q2).
- Manufacturer pricing power appears weaker relative to a year ago, according to a majority of survey respondents (61%), which is somewhat worse than the first quarter survey at 54%.
- Downtrading trends continued in Q3 as wide price gaps continue to spur downtrading to cheaper alternatives including fourth tier/deep discount cigarette brands, nicotine pouches and vapor.
- Promotional activity strengthened across e-cigarettes and oral nicotine pouches as manufacturers invest to drive volume and market share.
- Illicit market activity in e-cigarettes continues to be a big concern and is getting worse as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration measures enforcement struggles to contain the problem.