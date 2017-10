Corazonas HEARTBAR Oatmeal Squares is a new healthy treat from J&J Snack Foods. Full of oats and plant sterols, one square has the same amount of plant sterols found in 61 tomatoes, 36 bananas or 30 apples, according to the maker. The full product line includes nine flavors, including Chocolate Coconut Macaroon, Dark Chocolate Cherry, and White Chocolate Macadamia.