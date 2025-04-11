Core-Mark Puts Call Out for Emerging Brands
Curated winners gain exclusive industry insights, onboarding support and exposure through Core-Mark's regional Expo tradeshows, national Promo Power promotional catalog and high-profile events such as the 2025 NACS Show.
Winners will also have a prominent presence in Core-Mark's Center of Excellence, further establishing their brand in the convenience space, the distributor said.
Manufacturers interested in applying must register through RangeMe at www.rangeme.com/cmcurated. The application period is open through April 21.
Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 50,000 customer locations in the United States and Canada through 37 distribution centers. It services traditional convenience retailers, drug stores, box or supercenter stores, grocery stores, liquor stores, and other specialty and small format stores that carry convenience products.