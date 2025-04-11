Core-Mark Puts Call Out for Emerging Brands

WESTLAKE, Texas — Core-Mark International, a Performance Food Group company, opened submissions for its Curated program, a biennial initiative designed to identify and showcase emerging brands poised for growth within the convenience channel.

Launched in 2020, Core-Mark Curated was developed as a hybrid start-up accelerator and incubation program to steward the best and brightest new products to help differentiate Core-Mark's customers in the highly competitive convenience space.

Seven finalists will be selected on May 9 to present their products directly to Core-Mark's leadership team at the company's Westlake office, taking place May 20-22. Final Curated winners will be announced May 30.

"We are thrilled to launch the 2025 Core-Mark Curated program and continue our long-standing tradition of discovering new and exciting products," said Matt Hautau, vice president of merchandising at Core-Mark. "This program is an invaluable platform for manufacturers to connect with key industry leaders, expand distribution, and access unique marketing opportunities. We look forward to seeing the innovative products that will shape the future of the convenience channel."