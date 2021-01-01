Core Power Elite Strawberry

Core Power is adding strawberry as the newest flavor in its Elite line of ready-to-drink, high-protein shakes, alongside chocolate and vanilla. Each 14-ounce bottle of Core Power Elite has 42 grams of complete protein, along with 230 calories, nine essential amino acids, and seven or eight grams of sugar. The protein shakes are made with real cows' milk that has been filtered using fairlife's patented cold-filtration system to concentrate the protein and some of the electrolytes naturally found in the milk, according to the maker. The shakes are lactose free, gluten free, and made without the use of artificial growth hormones.