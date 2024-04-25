Costa Iced Coffee Latte

The Coca-Cola Co. introduces a new offering for the ready-to-drink coffee market, Costa Iced Coffee Lattes. Made with real cane sugar, dairy milk and approximately 85 milligrams of caffeine, the line is available in three flavors: Mocha, a fusion of coffee with a hint of chocolate flavor; Caramel, which contains 40% less sugar than the flavor in other brands; and Signature Blend, a traditional coffee blend with just a hint of sweetness. Available in 11-ounce cans with a suggested retail price of $3.49, Costa underwent a successful pilot this past fall and is now expanding its footprint across U.S. markets, including at select 7-Eleven and QuikTrip stores.