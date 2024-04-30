Sugarless Nostalgic Gum Brands

Gerrit J. Verburg Co. is bringing back to market four different classic gum brands in bite-size, sugarless form and covered in a hard shell coating. Beemans, Black Jack, Clove and Gerrit's Teaberry chewing gums come in recloseable tubes to maintain freshness, and are gluten free and GMO free. Beemans, Black Jack and Clove are long-established brands, with histories stretching back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries.