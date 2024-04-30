Sugarless Nostalgic Gum Brands

Four brands are making a comeback as bite-size offerings from Gerrit J. Verburg Co.
Beemans, Gerrit’s Teaberry, Black Jack and Clove tins of gum
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Gerrit J. Verburg Co. is bringing back to market four different classic gum brands in bite-size, sugarless form and covered in a hard shell coating. Beemans, Black Jack, Clove and Gerrit's Teaberry chewing gums come in recloseable tubes to maintain freshness, and are gluten free and GMO free. Beemans, Black Jack and Clove are long-established brands, with histories stretching back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Other Popular Products

Sugarless Nostalgic Gum Brands

Beemans, Gerrit’s Teaberry, Black Jack and Clove tins of gum

Rich's Turtle Cheesecake Mousse Parfait

Rich’s Turtle Cheesecake Mousse Parfait

Costa Iced Coffee Lattes

Costa Iced Coffee Latte ad banner

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds