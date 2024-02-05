Haribo Unicorn-i-licious Gummis

In addition to the new shape, the candy treat introduces the Cotton Candy flavor to U.S. Haribo products.
Bag of Haribo Unicorn-i-licious Gummis
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Haribo brings a new entry to its line of shaped gummi candies, Unicorn-i-licious, which combines the candy's signature chew with whimsical unicorn shapes. Featuring a rainbow array of unicorns in six flavors — Apple, Blue Raspberry, Berry Punch, Banana, Cotton Candy and Tangerine — the offering is the company's first gummi to feature unicorns and is exclusive to the U.S. market. In addition to the new shape, Unicorn-i-licious introduces the Cotton Candy flavor to U.S. Haribo products. The product is now available nationwide.

Other Popular Products

Haribo Unicorn-i-licious Gummis

Bag of Haribo Unicorn-i-licious Gummis

CIMA CasHere 9000 Cash Recycler

CIMA CasHere 9000 banner

Sugarless Nostalgic Gum Brands

Beemans, Gerrit’s Teaberry, Black Jack and Clove tins of gum

For More Details

Visit Product Website

Related

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds