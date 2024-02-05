Haribo Unicorn-i-licious Gummis

Haribo brings a new entry to its line of shaped gummi candies, Unicorn-i-licious, which combines the candy's signature chew with whimsical unicorn shapes. Featuring a rainbow array of unicorns in six flavors — Apple, Blue Raspberry, Berry Punch, Banana, Cotton Candy and Tangerine — the offering is the company's first gummi to feature unicorns and is exclusive to the U.S. market. In addition to the new shape, Unicorn-i-licious introduces the Cotton Candy flavor to U.S. Haribo products. The product is now available nationwide.