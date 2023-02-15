Couche-Tard Expands Cage-Free Eggs Commitment to Franchise Network

LAVAL, Quebec — Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. is turning its pledge to sell cage-free whole eggs in corporate stores by 2025 into a global effort. The retailer added its international franchised Circle K stores to the initiative, representing more than 2,000 of the company's 14,300 convenience stores.

Couche-Tard first announced plans to sell exclusively cage-free eggs at its corporate stores, based on available supply, in 2018, as Convenience Store News reported. Since then, supply chains and adoption of cage-free egg production have improved in North American and international markets, the company said. Accordingly, it expects to build momentum toward completion of its goal in the coming years.

The retailer's international franchisees source the eggs sold in their stores from within their regions. In order to commit to the company's corporate goal to sell cage-free whole eggs, Circle K franchisees outside of Canada and the United States needed access to reputable and sustainable suppliers, which has been challenging in some regions until recently.

To overcome these obstacles, Couche-Tard partnered with Lever Foundation, a global nonprofit organization dedicated to helping companies attain a more humane, safe and sustainable supply chain, with a focus on cage-free eggs. Lever works to provide egg producers with expert advice, materials and resources to help them shift toward egg-free production. It is assisting Couche-Tard in connecting franchisees to those suppliers.

"Nowhere does our value of Doing the Right Thing come to life more than on our sustainability journey. We are constantly looking at ways we can do more and do better for our people, our customers, our planet and our prosperity," said Helena Winberg, director of global sustainability for Couche-Tard. "We are proud to engage our global franchise community on our commitment to selling cage-free eggs in our stores and grateful for the support of Lever Foundation in our efforts."

Laval-based Alimentation Couche-Tard operates in 24 countries and territories with more than 14,300 stores, of which approximately 10,900 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the U.S., and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland.