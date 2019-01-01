Press enter to search
Close search

Country Archer Mini Beef Sticks

Press enter to search
Close search
Open Menu

Country Archer Mini Beef Sticks

Two pack options are designed for busy consumers who crave convenience and premium ingredients.
Country Archer Mini Beef Stick

Country Archer Jerky Co. introduces two meat stick innovations: an on-the-go three-pack of mini beef sticks, and an eight-pack of individually wrapped mini beef sticks in a bag for bulk purchase. Both options are ideal snacking solutions for busy, modern consumers craving convenience and real, premium ingredients, according to the maker. The sticks are free of nitrites, MSG, gluten, antibiotics and added hormones. Each stick has five grams of protein, zero grams of sugar and just 50 calories. The mini beef sticks are suitable for those seeking a paleo or keto certified snack, as well as general consumers.

RELATED TOPICS

Other Popular Products

Heineken Holiday Moments

Heineken Holiday Moments Promotion
Swisher Sweets Silver

Swisher Sweets Silver