Country Archer Mini Beef Sticks

Country Archer Jerky Co. introduces two meat stick innovations: an on-the-go three-pack of mini beef sticks, and an eight-pack of individually wrapped mini beef sticks in a bag for bulk purchase. Both options are ideal snacking solutions for busy, modern consumers craving convenience and real, premium ingredients, according to the maker. The sticks are free of nitrites, MSG, gluten, antibiotics and added hormones. Each stick has five grams of protein, zero grams of sugar and just 50 calories. The mini beef sticks are suitable for those seeking a paleo or keto certified snack, as well as general consumers.