As vending operators continue to evolve to meet the demands of today’s fast-paced, tech-savvy consumers, having the right equipment is key to staying ahead. Enter the KioVend TF45E2 Frozen vending machine from KioSoft, a powerful solution for operators looking to increase frozen food sales, maximize space, and deliver a seamless customer experience.

Specifically engineered for frozen and temperature-controlled items, the KioVend TF45E2 Frozen is perfect for everything from frozen meals and ice cream to temperature-sensitive health products and more. With a capacity of 45 slots (holding up to 270 items) and precise temperature regulation (-25°C to 25°C), your products stay in ideal condition. The TF45E2 Frozen is a complete vending solution that includes everything you need to get up and running.

Big Screen, Big Opportunity

One of the KioVend TF45E2 Frozen’s most impressive features is its 49-inch touchscreen display, which goes beyond easy item selection. In idle mode, full-motion video or static images can be displayed on the entire screen. When in use, the top third of the screen is reserved for videos and promotional content, giving operators or retailers the opportunity to showcase limited-time offers, branded campaigns, or featured products right at the point of sale.

Looking to promote a seasonal item, drive loyalty sign-ups, or highlight a vendor partnership? You can now display it directly on the machine, with no extra signage or additional digital screens required.

Payment Made Effortless

To complement its advanced hardware, the KioVend TF45E2 Frozen is fully integrated with KioSoft’s Ultra VXT payment reader. This state-of-the-art solution supports tap, swipe, and mobile wallet payments, delivering a frictionless, fully cashless checkout experience. It is fast, secure, and built for today’s digital-first consumers, while reducing maintenance and cash handling for operators.

Built for Modern Retail

Whether you're outfitting a travel plaza, upgrading a store, or expanding into unmanned locations, the KioVend TF45E2 Frozen offers a future-ready platform that drives revenue and automates operations. Its flexible configuration, engaging display features, and robust payment integration make it an ideal investment for all retailers, from rest stops and airports to corporate campuses and other traditional locations.

Limited-Time NAMA Show Offer

To celebrate the launch and our attendance at The NAMA Show , KioSoft is offering a 10% discount on all KioVend TF45E2 Frozen units for a limited time. This promotion will be available for three weeks during and after the event, taking place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from May 7–9, 2025. Conditions may apply.

As a bonus, we are also offering a free Ultra VXT payment terminal with the purchase of any KioVend vending machine during this promotional period.