Crunchmaster released a new line of grain-free crackers. The crunchy, baked crackers are made from cassava flour and other grain-free ingredients for a simple, savory taste. The new line is available in three exciting flavors, two of which are vegan: Lightly Salted; Mediterranean Herb; and Romano, Asiago & Cheddar. Being touted as the next big superfood, the primary ingredient in Crunchmaster Grain-Free Crackers is cassava, a root vegetable native to South America. Along with the brand pillars of being gluten-free and made with no artificial flavors and colors, the new line is made with non-GMO ingredients for clean label, on-trend and flavorful snacking.