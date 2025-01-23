Jack Daniel's Country Cocktails Bolder line delivers the same taste and refreshment consumers love with a bolder kick of 8% ABV in single-serve cans, according to the company. The higher ABV cocktails come in two fan-favorite flavors: Southern Peach, featuring a ripe peach nose and sweet peach flavor with a citrus twist; and Downhome Punch, a sweet, tangy blend of cherry, peach, melon and orange flavors. Both varieties are available nationwide in 23.5-ounce and 16-ounce cans.