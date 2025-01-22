Pringles Mingles are a shareable, bowtie-shaped snack that offers a new way to enjoy Pringles. Crispy on the outside and light and airy on the inside, Pringles Mingles are the brand's first-ever puffed offering and mark its foray into a bag for the first time in 15-plus years. The product is available nationwide in three flavor varieties: Pringles Mingles Cheddar & Sour Cream, combining hints of buttery cheddar cheese with creamy, tangy sour cream notes; Pringles Mingles Sharp White Cheddar & Ranch, featuring a sharp, aged white cheddar cheese flavor and zippy buttermilk and herb ranch notes; and Pringles Mingles Dill Pickle & Ranch, mixing zesty dill pickle flavor with buttermilk and ranch notes. Pringles Mingles are a permanent addition to the Pringles collection.