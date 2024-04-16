CSN EXCLUSIVE: The Eagle Has Landed

The Takhars harbored ambitions of becoming multistate operators with aspirations of even greater growth from the company's inception. As a result, R&R has experienced "consistent and robust" growth throughout its 20-year history.

"The company's expansion unfolded organically, characterized by a gradual acquisition and construction of sites, one step at a time," Randy Takhar said.

Strategic purchases of sites from Speedway laid the foundation for future growth; later, R&R seized the opportunity to acquire multiple Swifty gas stations sites when they went up for sale, redeveloping them to create larger, more efficient facilities. Meanwhile, Randy and Paul Takhar dedicated themselves to extensive travel to cultivate relationships and secure new customers.

Today, Dayton-based R&R is actively pursuing opportunities to broaden its fuel services across new markets and states.

"Our efforts are focused on expansion, whether it's through incremental growth, site by site, or by cultivating customer relationships one at a time," Randy Takhar said. "Moreover, we remain receptive to the prospect of acquiring additional businesses to facilitate our expansion into new markets."

Building a New Image

The company is similarly dedicated to growing its retail presence and offerings. In 2023, R&R launched its EagleStores rebranding initiative as a strategic move to enhance its stores' visibility and distinctiveness.

"Recognizing the need for a distinguishing brand identity, we embarked on this journey to ensure that our convenience stores stand out in the market," Randy Takhar told CSNews. "The introduction of EagleStores aims to establish a clear and consistent identity, enabling customers to easily recognize our sites and anticipate the offerings and experience they can expect."

The EagleStores brand stands out for its emphasis on customer service, innovative product offerings and strong community engagement, according to Randy Takhar. It also offers a curated selection of products tailored to meet the needs and preferences of its diverse customer base. The company is in the process of implementing the new EagleStores brand identity across all its sites.

"We prioritize delivering exceptional customer service at every touchpoint, ensuring that each interaction with our staff leaves a positive impression," he said, noting that both company-operated stores and those that are leased out to dealers share meticulous attention to detail. "This unwavering commitment ensures that every EagleStores outlet delivers a consistently exceptional experience, distinguishing us from our competitors."

Despite its successes, R&R continues to face challenges, particularly escalating competition in its operating area.

"The recent entry of industry giants such as Sheetz, Wawa and QuikTrip into the Ohio market has presented a formidable challenge. However, rather than viewing this as a setback, we see it as an opportunity for growth and enhancement," Randy Takhar said. "We embrace competition as a catalyst for improvement, refusing to be intimidated by it."

Growing via acquisition has grown more challenging and expensive as other "formidable" chains seek to do the same, but R&R's momentum has not been impeded, he noted.

Looking ahead, R&R is focused on executing a comprehensive strategy aimed at sustained growth across all facets of its operations. "Our primary objectives include further expanding our footprint through strategic site acquisitions and dealer partnerships, as well as pursuing opportunities for ground-up development," Randy Takhar added.

Actively seeking out new sites and dealers will enhance the company's market presence and strengthen its position within the industry, he said.

"Additionally, our commitment to building ground-up locations underscores our dedication to meeting the evolving needs of our customers and communities," Randy Takhar added. "Through these concerted efforts, we are poised to achieve continued success and realize our long-term objectives for sustainable growth."