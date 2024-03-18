E15 & E85 Volumes Hit Record Highs in Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Reported sales of both E15 and E85 hit record highs in Minnesota in 2023, according to new data released by the Minnesota Department of Commerce.

Minnesota and Iowa are the only two states that specifically track sales volumes of E15.

The volume of E15 reportedly hit 127.6 million gallons, up 21% from 2022 and more than double the amount from just five years ago. Meanwhile, E85 sales reported to the Minnesota Department of Revenue hit 16.6 million gallons, up 8% from 2022 and the highest on record.

"When it comes to expanding the use of ethanol, Minnesota continues to set an excellent example for the rest of the country to follow," said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. "Minnesota families understand the economic and environmental benefits of using higher blends like E15 and flex fuels like E85; they know that choosing these lower-cost, lower-carbon fuels supports local farmers and creates good-paying jobs across the state. Our message to other states is simple: follow the North Star State's lead on renewable fuels."