E15 & E85 Volumes Hit Record Highs in Minnesota

The North Star State and Iowa are the only two states that specifically track sales volumes of E15.
Amanda Koprowski
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Reported sales of both E15 and E85 hit record highs in Minnesota in 2023, according to new data released by the Minnesota Department of Commerce. 

Minnesota and Iowa are the only two states that specifically track sales volumes of E15.

The volume of E15 reportedly hit 127.6 million gallons, up 21% from 2022 and more than double the amount from just five years ago. Meanwhile, E85 sales reported to the Minnesota Department of Revenue hit 16.6 million gallons, up 8% from 2022 and the highest on record.

"When it comes to expanding the use of ethanol, Minnesota continues to set an excellent example for the rest of the country to follow," said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. "Minnesota families understand the economic and environmental benefits of using higher blends like E15 and flex fuels like E85; they know that choosing these lower-cost, lower-carbon fuels supports local farmers and creates good-paying jobs across the state. Our message to other states is simple: follow the North Star State's lead on renewable fuels."

E85 prices averaged $2.67 per gallon, or 21% below the average price of $3.40 per gallon for regular gasoline. E15 prices averaged $3.24 per gallon, representing a 5% discount to regular gasoline. 

The data shows 468 retail stations in the state offer E15 and 458 stations sell E85, averaging out to more than one out of every five retail stations in the state offering one or both blended fuels. Taking into account those stations that did not report E15 and E85 volumes to state agencies, total estimated sales were 168.5 million gallons of E15 and 19 million gallons of E85.

The Environmental Protection Agency recently approved year-round sales of E15 in eight Midwestern states, including Minnesota, after an unexpectedly lengthy petition process. However, the new rules won't come into place until 2025, meaning that without action from Washington, D.C., as of June 1, Minnesota retailers offering E15 will have to stop selling the fuel for the remainder of 2024.

