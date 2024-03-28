CSN EXCLUSIVE: Embracing a Changing Convenience & Fuel Landscape

The BPAMA and bp work hand in hand to bring the best solutions to consumers.
Melissa Kress
Melissa Kress
The 2024 BPAMA conference and business expo in Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The 2024 BP Amoco Marketers Association (BPAMA) Convention and Business Expo not only marked the association's 50th anniversary, but also celebrated five decades of working with bp to better serve the convenience and fuel industry. 

The BPAMA has approximately 145 members which make up about 4,000 of the 7,000 bp/Amoco marketer sites. The members represent about 80% of bp's brand volume. Boosted by those numbers, and the association's relationship with the energy giant, the BPAMA is gearing up to be an integral role in bp's journey to transform the convenience, fuel and energy landscape. 

"I think everybody recognizes that it is coming — EVs [electric vehicles], hydrogen, whatever those changes are. I think they also recognize that it will come at different places and different timing depending where you are. Because of that, I think they in general are trying to figure out how to participate, and when and how it makes sense for them," Jack Allard, BPAMA executive director, told Convenience Store News. 

"Our members embrace it, they just don't know how to participate yet. In some cases, there are marketers that are out piloting things and testing on their own. I think all of them value the partnership with bp who can provide a larger global or national view on the timing and how to do this. They just have more resources and people dedicated to this," he added. "I think they look to bp for some guidance."

BPAMA chairman Andrew Woodward, of Elliott Oil Co. in Ottumwa, Iowa, agreed the pace and extent of change is not a one-size-fits-all proposition for the marketers, and the association's members are "leaning on bp for guidance" while following the consumers' lead. 

"From a marketer standpoint, it really depends on what region you're marketing in. Marketers know the change is coming, and they are embracing it, but every region is at a different pace. And, at the end of the day, it's really dictated by consumers, and marketers can't change that," Woodward said. "It's what the consumers are demanding and wanting. The West Coast is at a totally different energy transition rate than where I market in Iowa or New York City. You really see it where bp is test piloting this transition in unique markets in New York City or California."

This year's BPAMA conference shined a light on bp's commitment and investment to the United States and the different energy transitions — whether it's in oil, EVs or hybrids, he added.

Growing Together

As Convenience Store News previously reported, bp is targeting that roughly half of its cumulative $55 billion to $65 billion transition growth engine investment will go into convenience, bioenergy and EV charging from 2023 to 2030. 

Greg Franks, senior vice president, mobility & convenience, Americas for bp speaking at the conference

According to Greg Franks, senior vice president, mobility & convenience, Americas for bp, the company's overall vision is to not only grow its network but strengthen it by diversifying its offers, and its marketers are a big piece of the picture. 

"We're adding things like EV charging, bio, convenience and digital offers. We intend to be industry leading in and now with the addition to TA [TravelCenters of America], fleet services and truck services," he told CSNews. "As we diversify that offer and we are more things to more consumers, the branded marketers are at the core of it, the bp and Amoco stations across this country [numbering more than] 7,000 locations. Many of them have been in their communities for decades."

In fact, this year's BPAMA Convention and Business Expo recognized a few marketers with 100-year awards. "We have new marketers coming in, but we have the vast majority that have been in for decades. They work in these towns. They know the corner they work on. They know the community they serve. They know the people that are coming in," Franks explained. "In turn, as these diversified products come to market, they're the ones that are going to tell us what's working, what the customer wants, and what the customer is telling us about. How do we need to pivot? We want to be customer obsessed and they, in a lot of ways, are our eyes and ears to what communities want and need."

As part of the efforts to deliver what consumers want, and sometimes, more accurately demand, bp works closely with the BPAMA and their subcommittees to bring the right solutions to market. "Whoever is closest to the customer has the best insights about the customer. We have great respect for that and we listen to what they have to say," he said. 

In addition to working with the BPAMA members, bp sees the convenience and fuel business through the consumers' eyes firsthand at its company-operated convenience stores, according to Allard. 

"It works very well in terms of trying to understand what the consumer wants because I think they're coming at it from two ways. At the end of the day, the marketer benefits from both of those. They benefit from bp's experience with what they're saying and what they can bring to the table. And they also benefit from sharing their ideas, and challenge and push and pull on it. It is a two-way street and it works well," he pointed out.

Facing Challenges

With thousands of sites under its umbrella, the BPAMA provides a means for its members to discuss pain points and challenges, and join forces to find a solution. 

"We try to understand if it's a one-off issue — we're not really trying to represent a marketer and go plead their case — or if it is an issue that we think multiple marketers are facing or all marketers are facing. Then we're an avenue to help raise those concerns or issues," Allard explained. "Maybe there's a program that's out there and something isn't working well. It can be as simple as the units that used to stick on a pump where you'd put the credit card inserts and kept falling off or it can be as complicated as loyalty programs."

Acknowledging it can be difficult, he added, noting that every marketer is not the same. "You've got company ops and dealers and combinations of those, and people that run full food offers and no food offers. All of these programs have to try to come together to support those folks. I think we're a means to help communicate," he said. 

Coming from a marketer's perspective, Woodward pointed to labor costs, inflation rates and aggressive competition as among the biggest pain points — similar to the overall convenience channel.

"The unknowns of how quickly and the true impact of the energy transition. How is it really going to affect the oil industry? Technology adoption — people talk a lot about self-checkout to help try to manage labor costs, but then there's pros and cons on the other side of that too," he added. 

Foodservice is another big area. "Our little company is a mixed bag. We have company-owned and -operated sites, and dealer sites, and to be successful in direct retail operations, if you're not investing in foodservice — not just investing in it, but very good at executing it — then you're not able to compete. It just really depends on your business model. A lot of dealer sites still to this day have very little or no foodservices part of their business model," Woodward said. 

The 2024 BPAMA Convention and Business Expo took place from Feb. 19-21 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.

