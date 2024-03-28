CSN EXCLUSIVE: Embracing a Changing Convenience & Fuel Landscape

According to Greg Franks, senior vice president, mobility & convenience, Americas for bp, the company's overall vision is to not only grow its network but strengthen it by diversifying its offers, and its marketers are a big piece of the picture.

"We're adding things like EV charging, bio, convenience and digital offers. We intend to be industry leading in and now with the addition to TA [TravelCenters of America], fleet services and truck services," he told CSNews. "As we diversify that offer and we are more things to more consumers, the branded marketers are at the core of it, the bp and Amoco stations across this country [numbering more than] 7,000 locations. Many of them have been in their communities for decades."

[Read more: BP to Acquire TravelCenters of America for $1.3B]

In fact, this year's BPAMA Convention and Business Expo recognized a few marketers with 100-year awards. "We have new marketers coming in, but we have the vast majority that have been in for decades. They work in these towns. They know the corner they work on. They know the community they serve. They know the people that are coming in," Franks explained. "In turn, as these diversified products come to market, they're the ones that are going to tell us what's working, what the customer wants, and what the customer is telling us about. How do we need to pivot? We want to be customer obsessed and they, in a lot of ways, are our eyes and ears to what communities want and need."

As part of the efforts to deliver what consumers want, and sometimes, more accurately demand, bp works closely with the BPAMA and their subcommittees to bring the right solutions to market. "Whoever is closest to the customer has the best insights about the customer. We have great respect for that and we listen to what they have to say," he said.

In addition to working with the BPAMA members, bp sees the convenience and fuel business through the consumers' eyes firsthand at its company-operated convenience stores, according to Allard.

"It works very well in terms of trying to understand what the consumer wants because I think they're coming at it from two ways. At the end of the day, the marketer benefits from both of those. They benefit from bp's experience with what they're saying and what they can bring to the table. And they also benefit from sharing their ideas, and challenge and push and pull on it. It is a two-way street and it works well," he pointed out.

Facing Challenges

With thousands of sites under its umbrella, the BPAMA provides a means for its members to discuss pain points and challenges, and join forces to find a solution.

"We try to understand if it's a one-off issue — we're not really trying to represent a marketer and go plead their case — or if it is an issue that we think multiple marketers are facing or all marketers are facing. Then we're an avenue to help raise those concerns or issues," Allard explained. "Maybe there's a program that's out there and something isn't working well. It can be as simple as the units that used to stick on a pump where you'd put the credit card inserts and kept falling off or it can be as complicated as loyalty programs."

Acknowledging it can be difficult, he added, noting that every marketer is not the same. "You've got company ops and dealers and combinations of those, and people that run full food offers and no food offers. All of these programs have to try to come together to support those folks. I think we're a means to help communicate," he said.

Coming from a marketer's perspective, Woodward pointed to labor costs, inflation rates and aggressive competition as among the biggest pain points — similar to the overall convenience channel.

"The unknowns of how quickly and the true impact of the energy transition. How is it really going to affect the oil industry? Technology adoption — people talk a lot about self-checkout to help try to manage labor costs, but then there's pros and cons on the other side of that too," he added.

Foodservice is another big area. "Our little company is a mixed bag. We have company-owned and -operated sites, and dealer sites, and to be successful in direct retail operations, if you're not investing in foodservice — not just investing in it, but very good at executing it — then you're not able to compete. It just really depends on your business model. A lot of dealer sites still to this day have very little or no foodservices part of their business model," Woodward said.

The 2024 BPAMA Convention and Business Expo took place from Feb. 19-21 at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess.