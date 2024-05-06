CSN EXCLUSIVE: Hot Spot Celebrates 75 Years in Business

"Our first location opened in rural Franklin, N.C., in 1949. My grandfather … was there in overalls, along with my grandmother and numerous relatives," Jordan said. "A second location opened on Town Hill in Franklin and a third in Tryon, N.C., where dad met our mother, Jean Capps."

R.L. Jordan Oil started out like many modern convenience retailers, primarily operating as a gas station operator and a wholesale distributor of gasoline. However, the 1970s energy crisis led the organization to rethink its primary operations, with fuel distribution no longer profitable. Rather than shutter its doors, the company pivoted to function solely as a c-store and gas station operator, shifting its stores to the Hot Spot name in 1982.

Even with the large change in business model, Jordan noted the ways his father strived to stay nimble in this new silo.

"Dad was a pioneer in offering self-service gasoline in the Carolinas and also pioneered gasohol, an early version of the E10 fuel that is now everywhere," he said "We would add ethanol to the regular 87 octane gas, raising the octane to 89."

With so much change happening over the decades, not only within R.L. Jordan Oil but in the industry itself, there have been staples that remain the same, according to Jordan. Customers still want a decent cup of coffee, a place to easily pick up tobacco products and a clean, well-maintained bathroom.

The bigger changes lie more in the additional offerings that customers have come to expect from c-store chains, with more emphasis being placed on foodservice. That's been a challenge Hot Spot has been more than happy to accept.

"For many years we have been proud of our hot dog offering," Jordan said. "We [also] operate numerous Subway restaurants integrated into our convenience store operations, and we have been developing a pizza offering for a few years [including] a gluten-free pizza that is delicious."

For urban area locations, the stores also offer a selection of craft beers, many sourced locally. And like many retailers today, the company has added a loyalty program to help customers save money on regularly purchased items.