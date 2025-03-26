CSN EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Leadership Transition at Parker’s Kitchen

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Earlier this month, Parker’s Kitchen announced that its founder and longtime CEO Greg Parker, who has been at the helm of the convenience store chain for the past 50 years, was transitioning to the role of executive chairman and a new CEO was stepping up.

Brandon Hofmann, who joined the retailer as a third-shift cashier at the age of 19 and worked his way up through a variety of leadership roles at Parker's Kitchen — most recently, serving as president — has now assumed the company's top executive role.

Honing his operational skillset under the mentorship of Parker, Hofmann created the modern-day Parker’s Kitchen brand, led the company’s rebranding from Parker’s to Parker’s Kitchen, and is the architect behind the chain’s explosive expansion plans, which include entry into new markets such as Jacksonville, Fla., Columbia, S.C., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The outgoing CEO and incoming CEO recently spoke with Convenience Store News about the leadership transition and what’s next for Parker's Kitchen.

CSN: Greg, why did you feel now was the right time to make this transition?

Parker: It was the right time for me to make this transition because I’ve spent 50 years as CEO at Parker's Kitchen, growing our brand, expanding our reach and giving back in transformative ways to the communities where we operate stores. We opened our first store 50 years ago and recently opened our 100th store, which is a major landmark.

I knew that Brandon Hofmann was ready to take over the CEO role and lead the day-to-day operations of our company. I also knew that John Rudolfs was ready to serve as president and CFO [chief financial officer], leading our strategic growth strategy as well as our real estate, construction and fuel divisions at Parker’s Kitchen. I also knew that we had an incredible senior leadership team in place to support Brandon and John, so the timing was perfect.