CSN EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Leadership Transition at Parker’s Kitchen

Outgoing CEO Greg Parker and incoming CEO Brandon Hofmann talk with Convenience Store News about the passing of the torch.
Linda Lisanti
Greg Parker and Brandon Hoffman

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Earlier this month, Parker’s Kitchen announced that its founder and longtime CEO Greg Parker, who has been at the helm of the convenience store chain for the past 50 years, was transitioning to the role of executive chairman and a new CEO was stepping up.  

Brandon Hofmann, who joined the retailer as a third-shift cashier at the age of 19 and worked his way up through a variety of leadership roles at Parker's Kitchen — most recently, serving as president — has now assumed the company's top executive role. 

Honing his operational skillset under the mentorship of Parker, Hofmann created the modern-day Parker’s Kitchen brand, led the company’s rebranding from Parker’s to Parker’s Kitchen, and is the architect behind the chain’s explosive expansion plans, which include entry into new markets such as Jacksonville, Fla., Columbia, S.C., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

The outgoing CEO and incoming CEO recently spoke with Convenience Store News about the leadership transition and what’s next for Parker's Kitchen. 

CSN: Greg, why did you feel now was the right time to make this transition?

Parker: It was the right time for me to make this transition because I’ve spent 50 years as CEO at Parker's Kitchen, growing our brand, expanding our reach and giving back in transformative ways to the communities where we operate stores. We opened our first store 50 years ago and recently opened our 100th store, which is a major landmark. 

I knew that Brandon Hofmann was ready to take over the CEO role and lead the day-to-day operations of our company. I also knew that John Rudolfs was ready to serve as president and CFO [chief financial officer], leading our strategic growth strategy as well as our real estate, construction and fuel divisions at Parker’s Kitchen. I also knew that we had an incredible senior leadership team in place to support Brandon and John, so the timing was perfect. 

CSN: You’ve been CEO of Parker’s for the past 50 years, Greg. Was this a difficult decision to make? 

Parker: I’ve dedicated my blood, sweat and tears to making Parker’s Kitchen successful, but this was an easy decision because I know that we have the right team in place to be successful and to achieve our goal to open 100 stores over the next four to five years.  

CSN: Brandon, you joined Parker’s as a third-shift cashier and have risen up the ranks. Did you have aspirations of advancing in the company and one day becoming its CEO? 

Hofmann: I definitely didn’t have aspirations to become CEO when I originally joined the company at the age of 19. I’m incredibly grateful for Greg Parker’s mentorship and guidance over the past 28 years as he helped me become a strong leader and understand every facet of this company, inside and out. He provided the resources, support and opportunities for me to grow and develop as a leader, which has been invaluable. The amazing thing about my career path at Parker’s Kitchen is the fact that everyone at our company has the opportunity to advance their career and reach their potential. I’m really just one of many examples of the remarkable career opportunities we offer each and every day at Parker’s Kitchen.

CSN: Brandon, how has your career so far prepared you for this moment?

Hofmann: My entire career has prepared me for this moment because everything I’ve learned about operations, marketing, sales, real estate, finance and strategy at Parker’s Kitchen comes into play in my new role as CEO. Over the years, I’ve worked in virtually every conceivable position at Parker’s so, even though I didn't realize it at the time, in many ways I’ve been training to be CEO since I was 19.

CSN: Greg, how will your day-to-day role change now as executive chairman? 

Parker: I’ve spent the past 50 years thinking like a CEO, working like a CEO and being a CEO. In my role as executive chairman, Brandon and John will both continue to report to me. My goal is to create opportunity for Parker’s Kitchen team members, to mentor our team and to remain focused on giving back to the community in meaningful ways. 

I’ve loved every minute of being the CEO of this company for the last five decades and am truly excited about the future. I’m not going anywhere and will continue to be involved in the company’s strategic decisions. Truly effective leaders always try to replace themselves with those who are better than they were. I'm certainly doing that with Brandon and John.

Parkers Kitchen ribbon cutting in Kingsland Georgia
CSN: Greg, how have you helped shepherd Brandon into this new chapter? What advice did you give him?

Parker: I’ve said many times that Brandon is the heart and soul of our company. He’s an inspiring, data-driven leader who has his finger on the pulse of what makes Parker’s Kitchen exceptional. I have no doubt that under his leadership as CEO, our company will continue to grow, support team members and give back to the community. I’ve always been impressed by Brandon’s intelligence, loyalty and commitment to excellence in everything he does. The most important advice I've given him is to lead by example, to build a team of unicorns, to establish a scorecard for success and to let data lead him to the best solutions.

CSN: Brandon, what have you learned from Greg that you will apply to your new role?

Hofmann: The most important lesson I learned from Greg is how important it is to lead by example. He has always been a hands-on leader who isn’t afraid to roll up his sleeves to get the job done. We truly are a family at Parker’s Kitchen, which means we hold each other accountable, support each other and never let each other down.  

CSN: Brandon, how would you describe your leadership style? How is it similar to Greg’s? How is it different?

Hofmann: Very similar to Greg, I lead with passion, energy and excitement and am deeply committed to making sure that every team member can achieve success in their role. We are all very much driven by collaboration and making sure everyone is pulling in the same direction. 

CSN: Greg, what achievements are you most proud of during your tenure as CEO? How has the company evolved over the last 50 years under your leadership? 

Parker: I’m proud of the opportunities we’ve created for our team members and the transformative impact we’ve had on the communities where we operate stores. We’ve created thousands of jobs and have donated more than $30 million to the causes that matter most to our customers. I’m incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over the past 50 years and know that the future for Parker’s Kitchen is brighter than ever as we expand into new markets, double the number of stores and offer exciting career opportunities for our team members. 

CSN: Greg, what are you most excited about in this new chapter of your career?

Parker: I've always lived for the future but now, I’m most excited about the chance to live in the moment and focus on my legacy. I plan to continue to give back to the communities that support Parker’s Kitchen and to focus on supporting education, reducing hunger, expanding access to healthcare and helping local veterans who have bravely defended our freedom.

CSN: Brandon, as CEO, where do you hope to take Parker’s Kitchen in the near and long-term?

Hofmann: At Parker’s Kitchen, we’re obsessed with customer service and delivering on an exceptional customer experience on every visit. We will deliver on the Parker’s Kitchen brand promise to our customers and focus on continuous improvement in every area going forward. We will be the best place to work on the planet, we will drive profitable sales, we will grow stores in new and existing markets, and we will amplify our charitable giving in markets where we do business. 

