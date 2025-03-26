CSN EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Leadership Transition at Parker’s Kitchen
CSN: You’ve been CEO of Parker’s for the past 50 years, Greg. Was this a difficult decision to make?
Parker: I’ve dedicated my blood, sweat and tears to making Parker’s Kitchen successful, but this was an easy decision because I know that we have the right team in place to be successful and to achieve our goal to open 100 stores over the next four to five years.
CSN: Brandon, you joined Parker’s as a third-shift cashier and have risen up the ranks. Did you have aspirations of advancing in the company and one day becoming its CEO?
Hofmann: I definitely didn’t have aspirations to become CEO when I originally joined the company at the age of 19. I’m incredibly grateful for Greg Parker’s mentorship and guidance over the past 28 years as he helped me become a strong leader and understand every facet of this company, inside and out. He provided the resources, support and opportunities for me to grow and develop as a leader, which has been invaluable. The amazing thing about my career path at Parker’s Kitchen is the fact that everyone at our company has the opportunity to advance their career and reach their potential. I’m really just one of many examples of the remarkable career opportunities we offer each and every day at Parker’s Kitchen.
CSN: Brandon, how has your career so far prepared you for this moment?
Hofmann: My entire career has prepared me for this moment because everything I’ve learned about operations, marketing, sales, real estate, finance and strategy at Parker’s Kitchen comes into play in my new role as CEO. Over the years, I’ve worked in virtually every conceivable position at Parker’s so, even though I didn't realize it at the time, in many ways I’ve been training to be CEO since I was 19.
CSN: Greg, how will your day-to-day role change now as executive chairman?
Parker: I’ve spent the past 50 years thinking like a CEO, working like a CEO and being a CEO. In my role as executive chairman, Brandon and John will both continue to report to me. My goal is to create opportunity for Parker’s Kitchen team members, to mentor our team and to remain focused on giving back to the community in meaningful ways.
I’ve loved every minute of being the CEO of this company for the last five decades and am truly excited about the future. I’m not going anywhere and will continue to be involved in the company’s strategic decisions. Truly effective leaders always try to replace themselves with those who are better than they were. I'm certainly doing that with Brandon and John.