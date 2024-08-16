Parker's Kitchen Among Fastest Growing Companies

Parker's Kitchen founder and CEO Greg Parker — who opened the first Parker’s store in Midway, Ga. in 1976 — is currently leading the company through an ambitious expansion, with plans to open 100 new stores over the next four years into both new and existing markets, doubling the size of the company.

"What an incredible honor for Parker's Kitchen to be included on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America for 2024 for the seventh time," said Parker. "This landmark achievement serves as a tribute to the hard work and dedication of every member of the Parker's Kitchen team and to the amazing loyalty of our customers. At Parker's Kitchen, we want to be the best company to work for in America and to deliver best-in-class experiences for our customers."

Parker's Kitchen employs more than 1,600 associates throughout Georgia and South Carolina, and completes more than 1 million store transactions per week. The company has been honored by Food and Wine as one of America's Best Convenience Stores and by Convenience Store News as the Convenience Foodservice Leader of the Year in 2018. Earlier this year, Parker's Kitchen was named one of the 2024 Top Workplaces USA by USA Today.

Inc. will recognize the list winners in the September 2024 issue of the magazine and at the Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala, which will be held Oct. 16-18 in Palm Desert, Calif.

Headquartered in Savannah, Parker's owns and operates c-stores throughout coastal Georgia and South Carolina. Parker's Kitchen serves as the food-centric brand under the Parker's umbrella.