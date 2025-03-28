CSN EXCLUSIVE: Onvo's Largest Travel Plaza Introduces Many Firsts

CSN: You just spoke about the acreage of the site, and I know the Pottsville location is Onvo’s largest to date. What other amenities are offered?

Aulakh: It also has a full-size Burger King and three state-of-the-art showers in the facility. We've put a lot of emphasis on creating a nice, relaxing, clean shower experience so that drivers have a place where they can really feel refreshed while on the road. So, we're really proud about that shower experience at the Pottsville location. We also have laundry facilities onsite and quite a bit of truck parking out in the back with more coming in a second phase of development here in the spring.

We'll also be developing a hotel on the property. We're currently building a 111-room TownePlace Suite by Marriott on the property adjacent to the travel plaza. We're looking at an October 2025 open date. So, it's coming along quite well. It'll be our seventh hotel property in our portfolio. We're really excited about this opportunity to, again, just provide an interesting mix of amenities at this development.

CSN: How have your guests responded to the new travel center so far?

Aulakh: So far, the feedback has been honestly amazing. We had a really great grand-opening event and the community had never seen a facility like that in their area, and just the feedback of the bright stores and the overall store design has been great. Going back to our showers, I'm hearing truck drivers talk about how much they appreciate the thoughtfulness behind the design and really feeling like they're a priority, which is important to us. I mean, all of our guests are and we don't want anyone feeling second-class or anything like that.

Understanding how meaningful the development's been for the community, as well as the amenities that we've been able to offer, has been great. And then, the response to Food on the Fly has been great. Every day, the program's growing and the feedback to everything from the pulled pork Craverito to the candy bar latte, people are just loving it.

CSN: How does the Pottsville store fit into Onvo's short- and long-term strategic goals? Do you have plans to open more travel plazas with similar designs and footprints?

Aulakh: I think overall, amenity-wise, we're going to have to mix and match. Not every location is going to have the space to do everything we're doing, but Food on the Fly is definitely a priority and our showers will always be a priority as well. So, those two items will definitely always be a part of our plans moving forward.

As far as stuff like the Barking Lot, for example, it's just a matter of whether we've got enough space to make it work. We'd love to do it everywhere but, you know, it's a matter of whether we've got the space or whether it's the right area even for us to do something like that.

CSN: Is there anything else we can expect from Onvo in 2025?

Aulakh: Not to give too much away, but we're growing. So, keep an eye out for some news on that front, hopefully later this year.