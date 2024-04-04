Onvo Debuts Grab & Go Food Program
Following its debut at the Dorrance site, the hot grab-and-go offering will roll out to all Onvo locations in the near future.
At all upcoming new-to-industry Onvo locations Food on the Fly will also feature a made-to-order area where guests can choose from an expanded menu and customize their selections from the existing grab-and-go menu.
"We're very excited to introduce the Food on the Fly offering to our customers. We believe that this is a great new way to serve travelers and truck drivers on the road with truly craveable, unique food," said Onvo's Harman Aulakh, vice president – marketing. "It's an exciting new chapter for the company, and we look forward to serving our guests even more delicious food in the future."
Other convenience store retailers are also offering National Burrito Day promotions. Yesway is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on beef and bean burritos exclusively to Yesway and Allsup's Rewards members, while Maverik — Adventure's First Stop and Kum & Go are offering an all-day, 50% discount on burritos through their respective loyalty programs.
Scranton, Pa.-based Onvo serves traveling motorists through a network of businesses, including 39 travel plazas and gas stations, 25 quick-service and full-service restaurants, and six hotels located throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania and upstate New York.