Onvo Debuts Grab & Go Food Program

SCRANTON, Pa. — Onvo is rolling out Food on the Fly, a hot food program debuting at a travel plaza in Dorrance, Pa.

Food on the Fly features hot grab-and-go food and is designed to serve travelers and professional truck drivers on the go. The menu is based on Onvo's new toasty Craveritos, hearty bowls and snackable sides, and will include offerings for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

[Read more: Onvo Names New Fuel Management Partner]

To commemorate the program launch, Onvo will give away 100 of its trademark Craveritos at the Dorrance location on April 4, National Burrito Day (limited to one per customer.)