CSNews Named Folio: Award Finalist in Three Categories

NEWARK, N.J. — Convenience Store News, the leading media brand of the convenience store industry, has been selected as a finalist in three categories in the 2017 FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards competition.

The annual Eddie and Ozzie Awards program is the largest of its kind in consumer and business-to-business (B-to-B) publishing. The publishing industry awards program recognizes the best in editorial and design across all areas of the magazine industry.

Convenience Store News is a finalist in these three categories that recognize editorial excellence in B-to-B print publishing, digital and data analysis:

The winners and honorable mentions will be announced and celebrated Oct. 9 in New York.

CSNews was a first place winner in last year's Folio: Eddies awards, picking up the trophy for Best Single/Series of Articles in the B-to-B Retail category. It also was named an Honorable Mention in the same category.

In 2016, CSNews won double Honorable Mention awards for Best Full Issue and Best Single/Series of Articles.

Convenience Store News is owned by EnsembleIQ, a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, a private equity investor with more than 30 years of experience investing in growth companies in partnership with strong management teams. Its market leading brands include Convenience Store News, Progressive Grocer, Retail Leader, Store Brands, Shopper Marketing, Apparel, RIS News, Consumer Goods Technology, Hospitality Technology and Path to Purchase Institute.