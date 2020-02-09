Cumberland Farms Achieves Operational Efficiency & Standardization Across Its Stores

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — If the COVID-19 pandemic has proven anything, it is that communication and in-store operational efficiency are critical topline priorities for convenience store retailers in these unprecedented times.

In a recent Convenience Store News webinar, sponsored by Reflexis, Cumberland Farms' business director shared how the Massachusetts-based c-store chain improved store communication, labor scheduling and brand consistency across the organization.

Prior to being acquired by EG Group in 2019, Cumberland Farms was in search of operational solutions that could reduce the time spent by its store managers on scheduling; create more effective and accurate labor schedules; and improve operational efficiency by standardizing the communications sent to its stores and creating transparency across the company.

The retailer decided to enter into a partnership with Reflexis, a provider of AI-powered workforce management, execution and communication solutions, to tackle its labor, communication and operational challenges.

"Early on in our partnership, we realized that in order to make software work, you need to pair it to operational execution to ultimately become the standard for how our stores operate," explained Cumberland Farms Business Director Josh Bradstreet. "Reflexis tools enable us to communicate clear expectations and monitor those results."

Together, Cumberland Farms and Reflexis developed a "5-S" methodology: sort, shine, set, standardize and sustain. They then implemented these strategies through three Reflexis programs:

Task Manager: Enables Cumberland Farms to send messages to team members and alerts the retailer when the message has been received.

Q-Walk: A store walk audit confirms that stores received and acknowledged the message sent in Task Manager, and consequently the task was executed properly.

Workforce Scheduler: Builds labor standards for each in-store activity and has allowed Cumberland Farms to transition from a transaction-based labor allocation methodology to an activity-based labor allocation methodology

"We feel like we have all three solutions working in harmony with each other," Bradstreet said.

TESTING & EXPANSION

As with any acquisition, when EG Group took ownership of Cumberland Farms, the acquiring party was looking to realize the synergies it had planned on. At the same time, Bradstreet and others across the Cumberland Farms organization wanted to see the Reflexis partnership stay in place.