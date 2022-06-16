Cumberland Farms Brand Expands to the Gulf Coast

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Two new Cumberland Farm convenience stores mark the brand's entry into the Gulf Coast region in Florida and Alabama.

"We know that both Gulf Coast residents and former New Englanders who have relocated to this area will appreciate seeing Cumberland Farms in their neighborhood," said George Fournier, president of EG America.

"Not only are we adding to our long-time presence in Florida, but we're also entering the Alabama market for the first time with the Cumberland Farms brand. Our team looks forward to providing our guests with a new convenience experience and our premium snacks, grab-and-go foods and Farmhouse Blend coffee," Fournier said.

The Cumberland Farms in Orange Beach, Ala., measures 7,700 square feet with 12 gas pumps. This location also features a Sbarro restaurant, with a Burger King scheduled to open in July. The Cumberland Farms in Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., measures 6,700 square feet with 12 gas pumps and features a Burger King restaurant.

Both c-stores feature Cumberland Farms' latest design with the newest equipment and menu items that include a variety of hot grab-and-go options along with premium Farmhouse Blend coffee. Guests will also be able to enroll in SmartPay Rewards and enjoy savings of 10 cents per gallon of fuel every day.

The stores celebrated grand openings on June 15.

The two locations are the first of several Cumberland Farms stores EG plans to open in the Gulf Coast over the next 24 months.

The move into the Gulf Coast comes four months after EG said it would roll out an initiative to rebrand 113 Tom Thumb c-stores to Cumberland Farms in May. The $50-million project is expected to take two years and include new locations in Florida and Alabama.

According to EG Group, the rebranded locations will position the stores to lead the company in organic organizational growth.

The company took a data-driven approach with an in-depth analysis of several factors including affinity to the Tom Thumb brand and competition to drive the decision to rebrand. The move to the Cumberland Farms banner will allow for full name and branding ownership over each location and drive commitment to the surrounding market, the company noted at the time.

U.K.-based EG entered the U.S convenience industry in 2018 when it acquired The Kroger Cos.' c-store portfolio for $2.15 billion. In 2019, it built on its U.S. presence by closing on its purchase of Westborough-based Cumberland Farms. It tapped Westborough as its U.S. headquarters following the acquisition.

Westborough-based EG America operates more than 1,700 locations across 10 brands throughout the United States. They are Cumberland Farms, Certified Oil, Fastrac Café, KwikShop, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, QuikStop, Sprint Food Stores, Tom Thumb, and Turkey Hill.