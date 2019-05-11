EG Group Moving U.S. Headquarters to Cumberland Farms Facility

CINCINNATI — Just a few weeks after completing its acquisition of Cumberland Farms, EG Group is on the move.

The United Kingdom-based company — which entered the U.S. in April 2018 when it acquired The Kroger Co.'s portfolio of 760 convenience stores — will be moving its U.S. headquarters from Cincinnati to Westborough, Mass., home of Cumberland Farms' office and warehouse facility. The move will be effective Jan. 1, 2020.

"The Cumberland Farms office and warehouse facility includes a vertically integrated culinary center, fuel hauling and product distribution center, and a world class office space offering ample room for growth," stated Mohsin Issa, found and co-CEO of EG Group. "Knowing we have outgrown the Cincinnati location and understanding the importance of having the entire team in one place for collaboration and partnership, we believe it is in the best interest of the business to support the 1,680 stores operating in 31 states from this facility."

In addition to the acquisitions of Cumberland Farms and The Kroger Co.'s c-store portfolio, EG America has steadily built up its presence in the U.S. over the last 18 months, picking up several regional players, including Ohio-based Certified Oil, Syracuse, N.Y.-based Fastrac Markets and Minit Mart, the c-store arm of Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America.

Following the acquisition of The Kroger Co., EG America brought on the company's 40-person c-store team and chose to keep the office where it was headquartered in downtown Cincinnati. Within one year of the acquisition, EG America brought on an additional 140 employees.

In an Oct. 31 Worker Adjustment Retraining Notification (WARN), EG America told the Ohio Department of Job & Family that it is permanently closing its Cincinnati headquarters at 302 W. Third St. by Dec. 31, laying off the nearly 200 employees.