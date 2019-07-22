Cumberland Farms Celebrates Summer With Cool Beverages

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — Cumberland Farms is inviting customers to beat the summer heat with new cool beverages and offers.

The convenience store retailer is expanding its coffee menu with the launch of Mocha Frozen Cold Brew, a frosty caffeinated beverage that uses extract from its signature Farmhouse Blend coffee beans.

Customers can purchase Mocha Frozen Cold Brew for just 99 cents for a small or large, or $1.29 for an extra-large at Florida locations. The deal is available at approximately 400 food-concept locations.

"We know how popular our Farmhouse Blend iced coffee is, and, with the arrival of the warm weather months, we wanted to offer our customers a frozen coffee drink they could enjoy all summer and beyond," said Senior Vice President of Marketing Gwen Forman. "We hope our customers enjoy the great taste of the Mocha Frozen Cold Brew as they try to beat the heat this summer. In addition to tasting great, it is a tremendous value at 99 cents for a small or a large."

Cumberland Farms' beverage menu also includes high-quality coffee choices offered at a great value, according the company. The brand's signature Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, which is made from 100% Arabica beans from Central and South America, are both valued at 99 cents for a small or large, hot or iced.

Customers can also customize their beverages by adding their favorite flavor shots, like classic French Vanilla and Hazelnut, at no extra charge.